Democrats sue to stop Arizona audit; GOP challenges voting tech in Virginia

by WorldTribune Staff, April 23, 2021

Democrats on Thursday filed a lawsuit seeking to block the comprehensive recount of Maricopa County’s 2020 election ballots.

The Arizona Democratic Party and the Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo filed the last-ditch lawsuit to stop the recount in which a judge ruled the state Senate could access 2.1 million ballots and the tabulation machines used to count them.

The lawsuit alleges the audit is led by partisan contractors hired by the Republican-controlled state Senate.

An emergency court hearing was scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, the day the audit was slated to begin.

The county handed over the ballots Thursday to Cyber Ninjas, the firm that is leading the audit and led by Doug Logan. Logan’s team is using the state fairgrounds, which the Senate rented after the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors refused to allow use of its facilities.

State Senate President Karen Fann, a Republican, said the ballots are protected by bonded and certified 24-hour security forces, kept in locked cages and a public live stream is on 24 hours a day.

The auditors selected by the Arizona state Senate are providing video access to audit activities in real-time.

For the duration of the audit, those who wish to see what is happening at the fairgrounds will be able to log on to AZAudit.org and watch the audit while it is happening.

The audit of the Maricopa County ballots will include volunteer observers from all political parties as well as independents, according to Patrick Byrne of The America Project. The audit will be conducted between April 22 – May 14 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Observers will serve in 6-7 hour shifts. There will be 2 shifts per day with 40 volunteers per shift for approximately 28 days.

Meanwhile, three Republicans running for Virginia governor are raising concerns about the security of an electronic ballot-counting system to be used at the party’s May 8 nominating conventions, saying the technology cannot be trusted, a report said.

The candidates – state Sen. Amanda Chase, state Delegate Kirk Cox and businessman Glenn Youngkin – wrote a letter Wednesday to state GOP Chairman Rich Anderson warning the party against hiring a certain elections software vendor under consideration, according to The Washington Post.

Convention ballots are typically counted by hand. But the already complex process is expected to be even more challenging this year because more voters are expected to participate and the party will use a complicated system of ranked-choice voting.

“The current method for counting, tabulating, and calculating the votes being recommended by the Rules Committee utilizes untested and unproven software that creates uncertainty, lacks openness and transparency, and is inconsistent with our calls as a party for safe and secure elections,” the three candidates wrote in the letter, which raises concerns similar to those made in the 2020 elections about the integrity of balloting software and overall election integrity.

At least one company is known to have presented the committee with an electronic voting-counting system, Blue Ridge Software Consulting, which says it can handle complex calculations and a large number of ballots, according to the Post.

