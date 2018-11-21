Democrats’ revolt against ‘elitist’ Pelosi put down after promises to ‘Black women’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 21, 2018

A challenge to Democrat leader Nancy Pelosi’s run for Speaker of the House was quickly crushed when dirt resurfaced on the potential challenger for the gavel.

Reports emerged this week that the challenger, Rep. Marcia Fudge of Ohio, once defended an Ohio judge facing domestic violence charges. The same judge was recently detained in connection to the murder of his former wife.

Soon after the reports hit, Fudge threw her support to Pelosi in a decisive setback for a group of Democrat rebels who oppose Pelosi’s leadership.

Key leaders of the rebel group – including Reps. Tim Ryan of Ohio, Filemon Vela of Texas, Kathleen Rice of New York, and Seth Moulton of Massachusetts – had pressed Fudge to jump into the race for Speaker.

After the midterm elections, Fudge had attacked Pelosi as an “elitist” and “very wealthy person” who is out of touch with ordinary Democrats. She had also signed a letter along with more than a dozen other Democrats pledging to vote against Pelosi on the floor of the House of Representatives in January.

“We promised to change the status quo and we intend to deliver on that promise,” the letter said.

But then, as Breitbart News reported on Nov. 20, a letter from 2015 surfaced where Fudge backed former Judge Lance Mason who was convicted of a 2014 assault on his wife. He was convicted of hitting his wife 20 times, and then smashing her head into the dashboard of their car while their children watched from the backseat. Fudge’s letter backing his character, sent to the prosecutor in Cuyahoga County, said Mason’s behavior toward his wife Aisha Fraser during that assault “is out of character and totally contrary to everything I know about him.” Fudge went on to write that Mason “accepts full responsibility for his actions and has assured me that something like this will never happen again.”

After a nine-month stint in prison for the assault conviction, Mason was released and got a job working for the mayor’s office in Cleveland. Then, this past weekend, his wife Fraser was stabbed to death. While police have not yet charged him, they have taken Mason into custody in the murder of Fraser.

After the reports surfaced, Fudge on Nov. 20 released a statement saying that Pelosi “assured me that the most loyal voting bloc in the Democratic party, Black women, will have a seat at the decision-making table. I am now confident that we will move forward together and that the 116th Congress will be a Congress of which we can all be proud. I now join my colleagues in support of the leadership team of Pelosi, Hoyer and Clyburn.”

Fudge also said Pelosi has offered to restore a defunct subcommittee on elections and to make Fudge the chairwoman.

The Hill noted that Fudge’s “decision to abandon the insurgency highlights the raw power of the Pelosi machine, which has switched into high gear to deliver her the Speakership in the face of the gravest threat to her leadership in the 15 years she’s been atop the party.”

