Democrats’ 2020 strategy: ‘You’re a moron, now vote for me’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 2, 2020

Divide to conquer. That is how Democrats are approaching the 2020 elections, a columnist wrote.

“That may work in small pockets, but nationwide it is a recipe for disaster,” author and radio host Derek Hunter wrote for Townhall.com on Sunday.

Democrats’ cries of “You’re a racist, now vote for me” or “You’re a moron, now vote for me,” Hunter noted “may resonate well on CNN or when spoken about others in the third person at high-dollar fundraisers on the coasts, but they aren’t slogans that will win you many votes from the rest of the nation in between.”

This November, the Democrats will “have to convince the American public that they don’t know how bad they have it at a time when we have it pretty good,” Hunter wrote. “The economy is churning along, Democrats have to make people believe it’s not.”

One thing that Democrats don’t understand about the American people, Hunter wrote, is that “everyone doesn’t want to be a billionaire.”

“It’d be nice, no doubt, but the vast majority of people aren’t seething with anger that they have to fly commercial while liberal elites have a Gulfstream at the ready. We notice the hypocrisy but don’t begrudge their success. They’re happy with being able to afford to fly more than they’re obsessed with the method of flying,” Hunter wrote.

“Most people just want to be secure in their lives – be able to pay their bills, take care of their families, and have some money left over to have fun with friends and family. They wouldn’t turn down a trip to the Swiss Alps for a ski vacation with the rich and famous, but they’re content with going to the Grand Canyon or to visit loved ones for a few days. Not everyone wants to be a Kardashian,” Hunter wrote.

“The politics of jealousy works on some, but not many and certainly not many in the Heartland of the country. But jealousy is what Democrats are offering, and when that offer is rejected they turn vicious.”

Hunter cited the widely mocked CNN story headline “Coronavirus task force another example of Trump administration’s lack of diversity”. That headline “sounds great in the echo chamber of a CNN staff meeting,” Hunter wrote, but “you’d have difficulty finding anyone sane who gives a damn about the race of their doctor when they’re sick. No one with a heart condition is walking out of the office of the best heart surgeon in the world because their skin color isn’t ‘diverse’ enough.”

Hunter concluded: “But this seems to be what Democrats are pinning their 2020 hopes on – that people will ignore or discount how good they have it because ‘Orange Man Bad.’ It seems unlikely that people they need votes from will, after 4 years of being called racist, sexist, homophobic, fat, stupid, rubes controlled by their fear, will go out and support candidates who promise to reverse the gains they’ve made under the Trump administration and embrace the policies crippling economies from Venezuela to France. But Democrats are going to try.”

