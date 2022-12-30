Democrat declared winner in Arizona attorney general race by 280 votes

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 30, 2022

A state judge on Thursday declared Democrat Kris Mayes was the winner by 280 votes over Republican Abe Hamadeh in the race for Arizona attorney general race.

Hamadeh had been down by 511 votes against Mayes out of more than 2.5 million ballots cast in the AG race before a “significant miscount” of hundreds of votes was discovered in the recount results.

But Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Timothy Thomason said the miscount wasn’t enough for Hamadeh to overcome the deficit as he announced Mayes won during a hearing on Thursday afternoon.

Hamadeh contested the results in a lawsuit filed in Mohave County Superior Court against Kris Mayes, Katie Hobbs, and all Arizona County election officials.

Mayes said in a written statement after the court hearing: “I will say once again that I’m thankful to everyone who took their time to vote, and democracy is truly a team sport. I’m thankful for my campaign, transition and legal teams. I’m excited and ready to get to work as your next Attorney General and vow to be your Lawyer for the People. Onward …”

But Hamadeh made it clear he is not giving up. Hours after the recount results were released, he issued a statement calling for an inspection of “all of the ballots,” noting more than 4,000 provisional ballots from the Nov. 8 election had not been counted.

Maricopa County has still refused to give information regarding provisional ballots. There are still 4000+ votes that have not been counted. We don’t know who they are, they don’t know if their vote has been counted. Voters have been disenfranchised. — Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) December 29, 2022

