Deep state panic? Law firm announces ‘multiple’ anonymous ‘whistleblowers’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 6, 2019

The same law firm representing the Trump-Ukraine “whistleblower” supposedly is representing another anonymous source who, the firm claims, has first-hand knowledge of President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

ABC’s This Week claimed on Oct. 6 that attorney Mark Zaid said the second “whistleblower” is “a member of the intelligence community with first-hand information on some of the allegations at issue.”

“I can confirm that my firm and my team represent multiple whistleblowers,” Andrew Bakaj, the lead attorney for the first whistleblower, said in a tweet. “No further comment at this time.”

Radio and TV host Mark Levin wrote in a Facebook post: “Since the first so-called whistleblower flopped, now the same lawyers reportedly and suddenly have a second so-called whistleblower. The choreography with this left-wing law firm, the Democrats, and the media goes on. But we all have the transcript of the phone call. So why does it matter how many so-called whistleblowers are paraded out by this law firm?”

Pollster John Zogby cited a recent approval poll that found Democrats with an 11-point advantage over Republicans. “Meaning,” Zogby told the Washington Examiner, that “the pollster has never been to Kentucky, Nebraska, or Kansas. I do not hear anyone talking about impeachment, and when I ask, folks tell me they are so tired of it all and can’t watch any of it.”

Trump tweeted on Oct. 5: “The so-called Whistleblower’s account of my perfect phone call is “way off,” not even close. Schiff and Pelosi never thought I would release the transcript of the call. Got them by surprise, they got caught. This is a fraud against the American people!”

During his phone conversation with Zelensky on July 25, Trump asked the Ukrainian president to look into Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, according to the transcript of the call released by the White House.

During the call, Trump mentioned the aid that the U.S. provides Ukraine, but didn’t present it as an explicit quid pro quo for a probe of the Bidens.

Democrats have ramped up their drive for impeachment by claiming the whistleblower allegations are evidence that Trump and his administration were willing to use the power of his office to persuade a foreign country to undertake a probe that would be beneficial to his re-election campaign.

Levin added: “This is all about trying to create the impression of a scandal. Trying to influence public opinion. Trying to pick off congressional Republicans. Trying build momentum toward impeachment.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments