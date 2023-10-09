Day 3: Israel, Hamas at war

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 9, 2023

Top brass in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) worked with Hamas over the past two months to devise the air, land, and sea incursions into Israel in what would be the most significant breach of the Jewish State’s borders since the 1973 Yom Kippur War, several reports cited senior members of Hamas and Hizbullah as saying.

U.S. officials, meanwhile, insist they haven’t seen evidence of Teheran’s involvement.

In an interview with CNN that aired Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: “We have not yet seen evidence that Iran directed or was behind this particular attack, but there is certainly a long relationship.”

The latest:

• Israeli media is reporting that at least 900 Israelis have been killed since Saturday, when Hamas terrorists first began launching attacks on the country.

• The U.S. Embassy in Israel has confirmed at least nine Americans have been killed in the terrorist attack.

• Rocket sirens wailed in over a dozen Israeli communities on Monday, including the cities of Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Sderot, Ashdod, Ashkelon, Rishon Lezion, and Beersheba. Southern border towns were also targeted.

• The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said mortars were fired at northern Israel and that troops killed two gunmen who infiltrated into Israeli territory from Lebanon on Monday. Six Israelis were said to have been injured in the northern clashes, including one critically and one seriously. Hizbullah confirmed four of its members were also killed in Israeli retaliatory strikes on southern Lebanon.

• The IDF’s Home Front Command released instructions telling Israelis to make sure they are stocked up on food and water for at least 72 hours, with war on the horizon.

• A senior Hamas official said Sunday the terrorist group is holding more than 100 people captive. Mousa Abu Marzouk made the remarks to Arabic language news outlet al-Ghad on Sunday. The figure is in addition to more than 30 people said to be held by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group.

Let’s not forget who empowered the Palestinians and their terror groups. Under Trump there was literally no aid to Palestine. Biden comes into office and reverses it within days. And last month $6 Billion USD to Iran. Trump was right yesterday when he said sadly all this… pic.twitter.com/vYkyw0LKI5 — Eternal Optimist (@etoptimist) October 8, 2023

‼️‼️‼️‼️ Spokesperson of Izzuddin Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obaidah: “We thank the Islamic Republic of Iran who provided us with weapons, money and other equipment! He gave us missiles to destroy Zionist fortresses, and helped us with standard anti-tank missiles!” “We call on… https://t.co/989Z5S4Z68 pic.twitter.com/LkVSboIjrs — Eternal Optimist (@etoptimist) October 8, 2023

