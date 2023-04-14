‘Crackdown cometh’: Leaked intel on Ukraine War refuted Pentagon, media, Washington’s ‘ruling class’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 14, 2023

You can imagine the DEFCON level rising in the U.S. corridors of power when the chorus of approved narratives on the Ukraine war were exposed as, well, lies by a 21-year-old Air National Guardsman to his gaming buddies.

Jack Teixeira was charged Friday with unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information and willful retention of classified documents in connection with the alleged leaking of highly classified information on the war in Ukraine.

Independent journalist Matt Taibbi noted: “Watch how this thing will be spun. It’s going to get ugly fast.”

It already has.

Teixeira has been dubbed the “Pentagon Leaker” by Big Media with “multiple media portraits already out depicting him as a dangerous incel who shared his wares on Discord, a social media app where ‘racist memes’ and ‘offensive jokes’ flourish,” Taibbi wrote in a Thursday substack.com post.

The New York Times blared: “Dark humor about race or ideology can eventually shape the beliefs of impressionable young people, and innocuous memes can be co-opted into symbols of hatred, researchers say.”

Taibbi opined: “Well, clearly we can’t have dark humor or innocuous memes! Gitmo cages for all!”

The Washington Post needed a label for Teixeira and went with “charismatic gun enthusiast.”

Taibbi noted: “Reading what’s out there, it’s not easy to parse what’s a legitimate intelligence concern in reaction to these leaks and what’s mere embarrassment at having been caught lying, to the public, to would-be U.S. allies the documents show we’ve been spying on, etc.”

Among the lies exposed by the Air National Guardsman were Team Biden’s insistence that the U.S. was not involved in a proxy war with Russia and that Ukraine was winning the war.

“Now, you’re very familiar with these points because you have heard them every day since last February,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson noted Thursday night.

“You’ve heard them repeated by every power center in the United States, the Pentagon, the White House, the leaders of both parties in Congress, CEOs and celebrities and most insistently of all, you’ve heard them from virtually every single outlet along the entire spectrum of our national news media. These are the two essential themes of the war in Ukraine and both of them are lies. We know that they’re lies because late last week, leaked intelligence about the war in Ukraine began to appear on social media. Briefing slides prepared by the U.S. government begin to show up, among other places, on Twitter, and the slide show that this is in fact not Ukraine’s war. It’s our war. The United States is a direct combatant in a war against Russia. As we speak, American soldiers are fighting Russian soldiers. So, this is not a regional conflict in Eastern Europe. This is a hot war between the two primary nuclear superpowers on Earth and yet this war has never been formally declared.”

Carlson continued: “It has not been authorized by Congress and for that reason, this war is a violation of American law. It is a crime. The second thing we learn from these slides is that despite direct U.S. involvement, Ukraine is in fact losing the war. Seven Ukrainians are being killed for every Russian. Ukrainian air defenses have been utterly degraded. Ukraine is losing. The Biden administration is perfectly aware of this. They’re panicked about it, but they have lied about this fact to the public. Just two weeks ago, for example, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told the U.S. Senate that Russian military power is ‘waning.’ In other words, Russia is losing the war. That was a lie. He knew it was when he said it, but he repeated it in congressional testimony. That is a crime, but Lloyd Austin has not been arrested for committing that crime. Instead, the only man who has been taken into custody or likely ever will be is a 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guardsman who leaked the slides that showed that Lloyd Austin was lying. He revealed the crimes, therefore he’s the criminal.”

Independent journalist Sharyl Attkisson noted: “While the news is inundated with the story about the young Air National Guardsman accused of posting high-level national secrets, many ordinary Americans are noticing the double-standards and hypocrisy that seems to have become the norm. Had the accused man been caught — instead — with the sensitive documents stuffed in a box in his garage, with no way to know who accessed them, would that have been okay? We are being told we shouldn’t be alarmed that this was the case with President Biden and classified material.”

Taibbi added: “The intelligence community has itself been massively interfering in domestic news using illegal leaks for years. Remember the ‘Why Did Obama Dawdle on Russia’s Hacking?’ story by David Ignatius of the Washington Post in January of 2017, outing would-be Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn as having been captured in intercepts speaking with a Russian ambassador? That was just the first in a string of leak- or intercept-based news stories that dominated news cycles in the Trump years, involving everything from conclusions of the FISA court to supposedly secret meetings in the Seychelles.

“When civilians or whistleblowers like Edward Snowden, Julian Assange (in jail for an incredible four years now), Reality Winner and now the “Discord Leaker” bring leaked information to the public, the immediate threat is Espionage Act charges and decades of jail time. When a CIA head or a top FBI official does it, it’s just news.”

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green posted on social media: “Jake Teixeira is white, male, christian, and antiwar. That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime. And he told the truth about troops being on the ground in Ukraine and a lot more. Ask yourself who is the real enemy? A young low level national guardsmen? Or the administration that is waging war in Ukraine, a non-NATO nation, against nuclear Russia without war powers?”

Carlson added: “We don’t know who leaked the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. We can’t even say for certain who killed the president of the United States because after 60 years, the Biden administration is still hiding thousands of pages of classified documents from the Kennedy assassination, just as they are hiding more than a billion other classified documents, but tonight, we can say for dead certain who embarrassed Toria Nuland and Joe Biden, and that kid is going to jail for a long, long time. That’s the standard. The media are fine with that standard.”

