Conservatives, Trump supporters warned to avoid armed protests in days ahead

January 14, 2021

Several armed protests have reportedly been organized for the coming days at state capitals around the United States and in Washington, D.C.

ABC News first reported that the FBI had issued a bulletin stating: “Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the U.S. Capitol from 17 January through 20 January.”

A group is calling for “storming” state, local, and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings in the event President Trump is removed prior to Inauguration Day, the report said, citing the FBI bulletin. The bulletin said the FBI has “received information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington, D.C. Jan. 16. The group has “warned that if Congress attempts to remove POTUS via the 25th Amendment a huge uprising will occur,” the report said.

Conservatives and supporters of President Donald Trump are being warned not to attend those protests.

The host of the Jan. 12 edition of the Washington Exposé podcast warned: “I think caution is the key word here. I think that you’re looking at a situation where any false flag next week will be the justification for a hard and serious lockdown. Now, do I think it’s going to happen? I don’t know. Do I hope it doesn’t? I sure hope it won’t happen. But are the dominoes set up in a way that it could? Yes, there are.”

President Donald Trump on Wednesday released a video statement via The White House Twitter account saying: “Violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country. Mob violence goes against everything I believe in and everything our movement stands for.”

“No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence,” the president said in the video filmed in the Oval Office. “No true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag. No true supporter of mine could ever threaten or harass their fellow Americans. If you do any of these things, you are not supporting our movement.”

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft warned that the protests are likely “a sinister attempt to take away your guns.”

Hoft noted: “Think about this. Last week the demonic Left used the assault on the U.S. Capitol to take away your First Amendment right of Free Speech. Tens of thousands of Americans were removed from social media along with the U.S. President. The far left tech giants took away President Trump’s ability to communicate freely to the American public.

“The Left is unafraid. The Democrats just stole a massive landslide election from President Trump. They removed your right to freely communicate online last weekend.”

