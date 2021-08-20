Connecticut GOP candidate wins state senate seat in district Biden ‘won’ by 25 percent

by WorldTribune Staff, August 20, 2021

A Republican candidate for state senate in Connecticut flipped a seat in what had been a reliably-Democrat district.

Ryan Fazio triumphed in the Greenwich-area 36th State Senate District race, where Joe Biden reportedly won by just over 25 percent during the 2020 presidential election.

“Republicans are hailing the victory as a preview of the 2022 congressional midterms, and are hoping that it will signal their continued viability with suburban voters,” The Daily Caller noted in an Aug. 18 report.

Fazio’s win denied Democrats a super-majority in the Connecticut State Senate, where they hold a 23-13 margin.

Fazio, a member of the Greenwich Representative Town Meeting, defeated Alexis Gevanter, a gun control advocate who had never before held public office. Gevanter also supported universal absentee voting and state funding for Planned Parenthood.

Following his victory, Fazio said: “This is not a Connecticut-specific trend, this is a national trend.”

The Daily Caller added: “Republicans are hoping Fazio’s win, like that of McAllen, Texas, mayor Javier Villalobos, are signals of a GOP sweep in the 2022 midterms. Like Fazio, Villalobos won in a traditionally Democratic area, the Rio Grande Valley, where Biden won by 15 percentage points”

