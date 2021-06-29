‘Confirmed’: Team Biden’s NSA is ‘spying’ on Tucker Carlson’s emails

WorldTribune , June 29, 2021

During his Monday broadcast, Fox News host Tucker Carlson revealed that a whistleblower with the National Security Agency (NSA) warned his show that the Biden administration is spying on it and the National Security Agency (NSA) plans to leak confidential emails in an attempt to take the show off the air.

“Yesterday, we heard from a whistleblower within the U.S. government who reached out to warn us that the NSA, the National Security Agency, is monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take the show off the air,” Carlson said.

“Now that’s a shocking claim and ordinarily we’d be skeptical of it. It is illegal for the NSA to spy on American citizens. It’s a crime. It’s not a third world country. Things like that should not happen in America, but unfortunately they do happen. And in this case they did happen,” Carlson continued.

“The whistleblower, who is in a position to know, repeated back to us information about a story that we are working on that could have only come directly from my texts and emails,” Tucker explained.

“There was no other possible source for that information period. The NSA captured that information without our knowledge and did it for political reasons. The Biden administration is spying on us. We have confirmed that this morning.”

Fox News reported that it filed an Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request Monday morning asking for all of the information that the NSA and other agencies have gathered about Carlson’s show.

“We don’t expect to hear much back, that’s the way that usually goes,” Carlson said.

“Only Congress can force transparency on the intelligence agencies and they should do that immediately,” Carlson added. “Spying on opposition journalists is incompatible with democracy. If they are doing it to us, and again, they are definitely doing it to us, they are almost certainly doing it to others. This is scary and we need to stop it right away.”

