Comcast pulls ad with appeal to Biden by Mom of 13-year-old disabled by Pfizer vaccine

by WorldTribune Staff, October 25, 2021

A television ad which highlighted the debilitating injuries a 13-year-old girl suffered after taking the Pfizer vaccine was pulled from the air by Comcast.

The girl, Maddie de Garay, had volunteered for the Pfizer trial for 12- to 15-year-olds and received her first dose on Dec. 30 and her second dose on Jan. 20.

Maddie’s symptoms occurred almost immediately after the second dose in the Pfizer trial.

“She still cannot digest food. She has a…tube to get her nutrition,” Maddie’s mother, Stephanie De Garay, said on the Thursday broadcast of Fox New’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight”. Maddie “also couldn’t walk at one point, then she could…I don’t understand why and [physicians] are not looking into why…now she’s back in a wheelchair and she can’t hold her neck up. Her neck pulls back.”

Carlson asked whether any officials from the Biden administration or representatives from Pfizer company have reached out to the family.

“No, they have not,” she answered.

The ad which was pulled by Comcast, in which Stephanie de Garay makes a direct plea to Joe Biden, was scheduled to begin airing on Comcast Saturday night during Saturday Night Live, then multiple times around NBC’s “Meet the Press”, according to an Oct. 24 report by CD Media.

On Thursday afternoon the ad had been approved and was set for air. By mid-day Friday, Comcast officials notified the ad buyer that another attorney said it needed further review, CD Media noted. By Friday afternoon, Comcast notified the buyer that the ad was rejected, stating it needed substantiation and all graphic images taken out (although they did not state which images). Maddie’s mother had submitted documents for substantiation including her entire medical records.

Stephanie de Garay, who said she has voted Democrat in the last two elections, said that Maddie “wanted to help others, to help the world get back to normal. She now has lost the ability to walk and relies on an NG tube for all of her nutrition.”

“She has been waiting eight months to be acknowledged by Pfizer, the FDA, and CDC and has not even received acknowledgment from any of them, not an email, a phone call, or a text. Nothing.”

“This should not be a political issue. This is a human rights issue. What if Maddie was your daughter,” said Stephanie de Garay.

“I’ve waited seven months for Pfizer or the FDA to acknowledge what happened to my daughter and they haven’t. They tried to ignore her injuries. I had hoped that with this ad she would finally have the chance to be in the room with them, to be seen by them, and for her voice to be heard. Instead, they silenced her.”

According to medical records and her mother’s documentation, within 12 hours of getting the second Pfizer dose Maddie experienced:

• Fever 101-102

• Electric shocks up and down spine to neck

• Fingers/hands turned white, were swollen and were ice cold when you touched them

• Tachycardia (she said her heart felt like it was being ripped out through her neck)

• Severe abdominal pain

• All over body muscle/nerve pain and spasms – you couldn’t touch her anywhere and she said it even hurt to lay down

• She walked hunched over and with her toes up

• Severe headache

• Nausea

• Blood in her urine

• CRP was 2.90

She continued to decline over the following 3 months and developed these symptoms:

• Unable to walk

• Lost feeling below her waist

• Tremors

• Convulsions/Passed out

• Nausea, vomiting, difficulty swallowing and eventually unable to swallow any liquids or solids (Ng tube placed which she still has)

• Gastroparesis, stool blockage that she was hospitalized for a clean out

• Urinary retention requiring a catheter that is still a problem today

• Brain fog, mixing up words, memory loss

• Muscle weakness throughout body to the point she could not even bathe herself

• Loss of neck control and muscle spasms

• Rash all over her arm

• White tongue

• Throat pain

• Bone pain in arm where she got injection

• Feet peeling

• Skin peeling on head

• Reflux, feeds even come up through her Ng tube

• Weight gain (only getting feeds so not overeating)

• Heavy periods with clumps of blood

• Inability to sweat or control her body temperature

CD Media noted that when Maddie’s parents asked the principal investigator, Robert Frenck, if her symptoms were reported to VAERS, he told them that her symptoms were reported to the sponsor (Pfizer) who reports them to the FDA and not through VAERS.

“He refused to tell them which of her symptoms were reported. The only symptoms on the EUA were functional abdominal pain still investigating and paresthesia (pins and needles),” the report said.

According to VAERS, there have been:

• 13,627 Post-COVID Vaccine Reported Deaths

• 55,821 Post-COVID Vaccine Reported Hospitalizations

• 623,341 COVID Vaccine Adverse Event Reports

