Columnist: If Pentagon can’t force ‘experimental’ vaccine on troops, why should corporations have such authority?

by WorldTribune Staff, May 28, 2021

A recent MSN report noted that attorneys from the New York law firm Siri & Glimstad have taken on several cases involving the mandating of covid vaccines.

The firm is “co-counsel in a case against the Durham (North Carolina) County Sheriff’s Office. They’ve sent warning letters to officials in Rock County (Wisconsin), as well as to the president of Rutgers University and other schools.”

Rutgers is mandating that returning students get the covid vaccine. Nursing home administrators in Wisconsin and sheriff’s department chiefs in North Carolina have also made getting the jab a condition of work, a columnist noted.

Americans, via class-action lawsuits, are “fighting to keep in place their basic rights of informed consent,” Cheryl K. Chumley noted in a May 26 op-ed for The Washington Times.

The Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) has “given big bucks” to Siri & Glimstad “to make sure the right of Americans to decide whether or not they want to take a vaccine, or give their kids a vaccine, stays a basic and core individual right. This is one instance where the more lawyers, the merrier,” Chumley wrote.

The U.S. military can’t force its members to get the jab, so why should corporations and public universities, Chumley argued.

“Unless waived by the president of the United States, COVID-19 vaccine(s) under EUA or EA (emergency use authorization or emergency authorization) are not a mandatory medical readiness requirement,” the Army Public Health Center reported this month.

“Why should Walmart get that power over its employees? Why should pinheads in school administration? Right. They shouldn’t. And Americans are increasingly latching on to that realization,” Chumley wrote.

Dr. Marty Makary, a professor at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, decried the demonization of people with natural immunity for refusing to get vaccinated.

Makary disputed claims that natural immunity is inferior to that acquired through vaccination, saying that both are “probably life-long” and that no boosters will be needed.

“There is more data on natural immunity than there is on vaccinated immunity, because natural immunity has been around longer,” Makary said. “We are not seeing reinfections, and when they do happen, they’re rare. Their symptoms are mild or are asymptomatic”

Makary claimed that the U.S. has already achieved the 85 percent benchmark, or herd immunity. However, “the most slow, reactionary, political CDC in American history” has been ignoring the fact that nearly half of the unvaccinated people are naturally immune.

“Please, ignore the CDC guidance,” he added. “Live a normal life, unless you are unvaccinated and did not have the infection, in which case you need to be careful.”

The coronavirus vaccines are being administered under an emergency-use authorization — meaning they have not been fully vetted by the FDA.

“As much as government bureaucrats and politicized medical players and overzealous health officials want to convince that this shot is completely safe, completely effective, completely safe and effective, the fact is: that’s illogical. It can’t be deemed so because it’s only been around a few months,” Chumley noted. “What’s to say this vaccine won’t cause adverse health effects in two years? In five years? In children of ages just approved, or about to be approved, for its injection?”

An ICAN ad at Children’s Health Defense reads: “If you or anyone you know is being required by an employer or school to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, ICAN is offering to support legal action on your behalf to challenge the requirement.”

Chumley concluded: “The future freedoms of American citizens depend on the outcome of this coronavirus vaccination fight. It’s all about choice. It’s all about the power of the individual versus the state. And with the coronavirus, the state has advanced to such a point that America is beginning to look a lot like China.”

