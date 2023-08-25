Climate change update: Manhunt underway for arsonists in Canary Islands, Spain

by WorldTribune Staff, August 25, 2023

Authorities in Spain said forest fires that have burned 120 million square meters on the Canary Islands has forced evacuations in 11 of the 31 municipalities of Tenerife.

Major media outlets have fueled the narrative that wildfires that have raged across Europe, Canada, and Hawaii were caused by climate change.

The fires, reports note, are occurring during an unprecedented summer heat wave. Seth Borenstein of The Associated Press wrote: “Scientists are wondering if global warming and El Nino have an accomplice in fueling this summer’s record-shattering heat.”

Borenstein added: “Still, other scientists said there’s no need to look so hard. They say human-caused climate change, with an extra boost from El Nino, is enough to explain recent temperatures.”

However the authorities in Spain have identified the culprits — human arsonists — and have launched a manhunt to track them down.

“Officers have already taken statements from residents in the Arafo area, where the fire started, and where there have been other outbreaks this summer, the most significant on July 15,” SUR in English reported on Aug. 21.

And the climate has indeed had an effect on the Spain fires, authorities say: “A change in weather conditions has helped slow the intensity of the fire,” the report said.

On the sixth night, the report said, fires forced the evacuation of the Parador del Parque Nacional del Teide, more than 2,000 meters above sea level, due to the intensity of the smoke. The blaze continued to rage, but did not affect any houses.

“Last night, in addition to a lot of hard work, we were very lucky. Just at the most critical moment of the line of defense of the houses, it started to rain and helped us to achieve our goal of stopping the fire,” firefighters of the Gran Canaria Emergency Consortium said.

A total of 610 people, of which just over two hundred are military personnel, are involved in the operation to put out the fires. They have been boosted with 22 aerial resources including seaplanes and helicopters, the report added.

