China-watcher warns Xi is ‘serious’: Mobilizes nation for war, rallies ‘global anti-white coalition’

March 23, 2021

Seeing America under Joe Biden as being in “terminal decline,” Chinese supreme leader Xi Jinping is forming a “global anti-white coalition” and prepping for war, an analyst said.

Xi “believes China’s time has come,” analyst Gordon Chang noted in a March 22 analysis for Gatestone Institute.

There was a “strong smell of gunpowder” when U.S. and Chinese diplomats met in Anchorage, Alaska on March 18, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry official Zhao Lijian. “Gunpowder” is a word the communist rulers use when they want others to know war is on China’s mind, Chang noted.

“Xi is serious,” noted Chang.

In January, Xi told his rapidly-expanding military it must be ready to fight “at any second.” Also in January, the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Military Commission took from the power to mobilize all of society for war away from the civilian State Council.

“Militant states rarely prepare for conflict and then back down. For China’s Communist Party, there is a smell of gunpowder around the world, as Xi is triggering a clash of civilizations — and races,” Chang wrote.

“More fundamentally, Beijing is, with the gunpowder reference and others, trying to divide the world along racial lines and form a global anti-white coalition,” Chang wrote.

“There was more than just a whiff of gunpowder in Alaska,” Chang noted.

Yang Jiechi, China’s top diplomat, and his subordinate, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, “were mostly reading from prepared texts, suggesting that much of their remarks — in reality a tirade — was planned well in advance,” Change wrote. “There were, in addition to the diplomats’ obviously rehearsed expressions of outrage and Zhao’s incendiary comments, a third element to the campaign: a propaganda blast against policies Beijing said were racist. The primary target is America.”

The Global Times, a CCP propaganda outlet, stated in an editorial on March 19: “Everything Washington talks about is centered on the U.S., and on white supremacy.”

The race-based narrative appears in a series of recent CCP propaganda pieces indirectly portraying China as the protector of Asians in the U.S. For instance, the Global Times on March 18 ran a piece titled “Elite U.S. Groups Accomplices of Crimes Against Asian Americans.”

During the Alaska meeting, Chang noted, Yang pointedly mentioned Black Lives Matter protests in his opening remarks, continuing China’s race-based attack on America.

Xi’s new narrative is that China is leading the “East.” In a landmark speech he gave at the end of last year, he stated “the East is rising and the West is declining.”

“This theme evokes what Imperial Japan tried to do with its notorious Greater East Asia Co-Prosperity Sphere, beginning in the 1930s, an attempt to unite Asians against whites,” Chang wrote.

Chang continued:

“Deng Xiaoping, Mao’s mostly pragmatic successor, counseled China to ‘hide capabilities, bide time.’ Xi, however, believes China’s time has come in part because, he feels, America is in terminal decline.

“Xi’s conception of the world is abhorrent and wrong, but Americans do not have the luxury of ignoring him. They and others must recognize that in Xi’s mind, race defines civilization and civilization is the world’s new dividing line.”

