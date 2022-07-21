Chief Justice Roberts rules Indiana can enforce parental notification for abortion law

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 21, 2022

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Monday issued an order clearing the way for Indiana to enforce its law that requires parental notification for a minor to obtain an abortion.

The law was passed in 2017 but had been blocked by lower courts.

Indiana asked the lower courts to reconsider the stay last month after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade.

The Seventh Circuit Court of appeals said it had to wait for formal notice of the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v Wade, which normally would be given around July 25, before it could take action on the Indiana law, reports say.

“Delay would only serve to prevent enforcement of a duly enacted state statute designed to protect minors, families, and the unborn,” attorneys for the state of Indiana said in a court filing.

Roberts on Monday issued a brief order granting the state’s request to transmit the judgment immediately.

The law requires young women under the age of 18 to notify a parent or guardian to get an abortion unless they get authority from a juvenile court that it would be in the minor’s best interests to get the procedure without parental notification.

The state petitioned Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the Justice who is assigned to its circuit, but because she was part of the Seventh Circuit when the case was pending the case was given to Chief Justice Roberts.

