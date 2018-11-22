Chief Justice Roberts gets blowback after ‘rebuke’ of President Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, November 22, 2018

President Donald Trump and Sen. Chuck Grassley fired back at Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts following what was called a “rebuke” of Trump by the chief justice.

On Nov. 20, Judge Jon S. Tigar of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, an Obama appointee, issued a temporary restraining order blocking the implementation of Trump’s Nov. 9 proclamation that asylum requests would no longer be granted to those arriving in the U.S. illegally.

Trump criticized the decision of the “Obama judge,” adding that he considered it a “disgrace.”

On Nov. 21, in response to queries from The Associated Press, Roberts said: “We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges. What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them. That independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for.”

Trump tweeted in response to Roberts: “Sorry Chief Justice John Roberts, but you do indeed have “Obama judges,” and they have a much different point of view than the people who are charged with the safety of our country. It would be great if the 9th Circuit was indeed an “independent judiciary,” but if it is why are so many opposing view (on Border and Safety) cases filed there, and why are a vast number of those cases overturned. Please study the numbers, they are shocking. We need protection and security – these rulings are making our country unsafe! Very dangerous and unwise!”

Grassley, Iowa Republican and chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, noted that Roberts was silent when President Barack Obama attacked the Supreme Court during the State of the Union address in 2010.

Grassley tweeted: “Chief Justice Roberts rebuked Trump for a comment he made aboutt judge’s decision on asylum I don’t recall the Chief attacking Obama when that Prez rebuked Alito during a State of the Union.”

In 2010, Obama in his State of the Union address denounced the high court’s January 2010 ruling in the Citizens United case, which struck down restrictions on corporate political speech under the First Amendment.

With six of the nine justices on hand in the House of Representatives, Obama told the nation their ruling “will open the floodgates for special interests, including foreign corporations, to spend without limit in our elections.”

While Democrats gave Obama a standing ovation, Justice Samuel Alito mouthed the words “Not true.” Alito never attended another State of the Union address.

Roberts, Grassley pointed out, said and did nothing to defend the Supreme Court from Obama’s unprecedented assault on its independence.

In April 2012, when oral arguments in the Obamacare case (NFIB v. Sebelius) appeared to go against the administration, Obama warned the Supreme Court against overturning the law, attacking the very idea that “an unelected group of people would somehow overturn a duly constituted and passed law.”

Roberts famously buckled, effectively rewriting the law to save Obamacare.

Trump’s former attorney general, Jeff Sessions, gave a speech last month criticizing judicial activism as “a threat to our representative government and the liberty it secures.”

“Too many judges believe it is their right, their duty, to act upon their sympathies and policy preferences,” Sessions said.

