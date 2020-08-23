Chicago activist to residents angry about looting: ‘Get over it’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 23, 2020

Residents of Chicago who are upset over the looting that has devastated the city’s famous retail areas should just “get over it,” an activist said.

“People are worried about looting and there are literal lives being taken away? There are people who are dying and y’all are mad about looting Mag Mile? Get over it!” Alycia Moaton said at a press conference hosted by the group GoodKids MadCity.

“These buildings are insured. Materials will come back, but we will not come back if they kill us,” Moaton said. “What do y’all not get about that? Gucci, Apple store, whatever it is, that stuff can be replaced. But we won’t be replaced. We lose our lives every single day for this cause, and y’all are mad about the wrong shit.”

Moaton accused police of “misgendering people” and claimed Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot sent police officers to protests and rallies to “attack us and pepper spray and do all this extra stuff to youth.”

“This is a fight that’s never-ending. It’s a fight that’s been going on way before anybody who’s been here, so that means it’s not gonna stop. We’re gonna keep it going,” Moaton said.

Moaton also referenced a protest on Aug. 15 when police arrested multiple individuals and several officers were injured once the event turned violent, according to Fox 32.

“Y’all want to know what makes a protest not peaceful? Police officers. Y’all want to know what makes a protest not peaceful? Pepper spray, batons, tear gas,” Moaton said, then accused officers of pushing people off bikes and hitting them in the head.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media