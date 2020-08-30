Book: FBI asset Stefan Halper posed as ‘shoulder to cry on’ for Carter Page

by WorldTribune Staff, August 30, 2020

Stefan Halper, inserted by the FBI to spy on the 2016 Trump campaign, offered a sympathetic ear to Carter Page in the hopes the Trump campaign associate would incriminate himself in the Russia collusion investigation, Page says in his new book.

“Portraying himself as a kind and sympathetic supporter who understood the life-threatening risks I continued to endure, his benevolent generosity with his time and hospitality didn’t seem out of place,” Page writes in “Abuse and Power: How an Innocent American Was Framed In An Attempted Coup Against The President”.

“After becoming an international pariah, I appreciated someone from the Washington establishment who would still dare to speak with me.”

Page notes that Halper began the supposed friendship at Halper’s Virginia home in August 2016. The encounters continued with meetings in Washington, including the Cosmos Club, into 2017 as the news media and FBI hounded Page.

Halper, a long time Washington national security figure who had met Page at a University of Cambridge conference, provided a “shoulder to cry on. That shoulder also concealed an FBI wire,” Washington Times reporter Rowan Scarborough noted.

Eventually, Page, who faced five FBI interrogations in New York hotels, said he began to look at Halper with suspicion.

“Over fifteen months after first visiting his house, I began to realize that there had been something odd about Halper’s continued eagerness to talk,” Page writes. “Far from the kind soul that he had portrayed himself to be, Halper was out to entrap me. It had never occurred to me to question his motives.”

Page continued: “The FBI wanted to conduct surveillance on me, and the leaders of Crossfire Hurricane were willing to toss aside facts from sworn testimony in their continuing efforts to build their case.”

Halper also met with another Trump volunteer, George Papadopoulos. He too denied any knowledge of Moscow collusion.

To penetrate deeper into the campaign, Halper tried to entice Sam Clovis, national campaign co-chairman. They met for coffee in Washington.

In the book, Page says, “Sam told me: ‘We talked like two professors in the faculty lounge sharing coffee. I immediately assessed I didn’t need him and I didn’t want him.’”

Page “stands today as the face of FBI wiretap abuse of an American. The bureau’s zeal to catch him is still the focus of Department of Justice and congressional inquiries,” Scarborough noted.

