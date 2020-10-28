Bobulinski details Joe Biden’s involvement in Hunter Biden’s foreign deals

by WorldTribune Staff, October 28, 2020

In an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson that aired on Tuesday, Tony Bobulinski explained how Joe Biden was involved in his son Hunter’s foreign business deals, including details on how Joe Biden would personally benefit from a stake in a Chinese business deal.

Bobulinski’s account flies in the face of the Democrat presidential nominee’s repeated claims that he had no role in Hunter Biden’s far-flung business ventures in Europe, Asia, and elsewhere, dealing with oligarchs and communists.

“They were wining and dining me and presenting the strength of the Biden family,” Bobulinski said.

Bobulinski told Carlson that “I had to go on record because they chose to mar up my name.” He said former Navy SEALs are now protecting his family.

Bobulinski said: “When I saw Adam Schiff go on record, talking about Russian disinformation, after this email had been posted online by the New York Post…I was at the end of my rope. And so, I called Rob Walker and I told him that if that statement isn’t retracted by Congressman Schiff by midnight on Sunday, that I was going on record, and I was disclosing all the facts to the American government, to the American citizen, and the world. I was hoping the Bidens would do the right thing, or Schiff would retract his statement.”

Bobulinski said that, in 2017, he met with Joe Biden in a darkened Beverly Hills bar for an hour to discuss a new business venture with Hunter Biden and James Biden, the Democrat presidential nominee’s son and brother.

Bobulinski said Hunter Biden had recruited him to run an investment company, Sinohawk Holdings, that would be a Biden family affair with Chinese billionaire and Communist Party-connected Ye Jianming.

Hunter Biden wanted Bobulinski to meet Joe Biden in May 2017 to size up the person who would run a family business.

“They were putting their entire family legacy on the line,” Bobulinski told Carlson.

Joe Biden was in Los Angeles for a speech at an economic conference as he started to plan for a presidential run.

“He’s got to get some rest because he speaking at a conference in the morning,” Bobulinski quoted Hunter as saying.

The next morning, Bobulinski had a brief chat with the former vice president.

“He asked me to keep an eye on his son and his brother,” Bobulinski said.

He said that when Joe Biden at the Oct. 15 presidential debate called the Hunter Biden story Russian disinformation, he wanted to stand up and yell that the elder Biden was lying.

It was “absolutely disgusting. … He knows. He sat face to face with me,” Bobulinski said.

“I was hoping the Bidens would do the right thing,” by stop tying him to Russian intelligence, Bobulinski said.

Bobulinski said he was so offended by being linked to Russia that he told a Biden family associate, Rob Walker, that he would speak out publicly unless Rep. Adam Schiff retracted.

“You’ll bury all of us,” Walker responded, according to a recording.





Asked about Hunter and James Biden’s business acumen, Bobulinski, a wealthy entrepreneur, said, “They have the Biden name and are able to set up meetings. … The only qualifications they had was the Biden name.”

Bobulinski said that eventually the Chinese reached a deal and $10 million was supposed to be sent to a U.S. bank from Ye’s energy firm, CEFC.

Of that, $5 million was a loan to the “BD” family, documents show. The other $5 million was to capitalize Sinohawk.

The money did not show up.

Then Hunter Biden informed Bobulinski he had become the personal attorney for Ye, who was doing a billion-dollar Russian energy deal.

A Sept. 23 Senate report shows that $5 million did flow from Ye to Hunter Biden, who sent $1.3 million to James Biden, his uncle and an adviser to Joe Biden.

The transaction was disclosed in a U.S. Treasury Department suspicious activity report (SARS) that could be evidence of criminality.

“I think the American people should be demanding that this is investigated,” Bobulinski said.

Bobulinski held a press conference on the eve of last Thursday’s presidential debate and met with the FBI on Friday. He has provided his cache of documents to a Senate committee about his joint investment firm, Sinohawk Holdings.

It was the joint Senate Sept. 23 report on Hunter Biden’s financial links to Ye and other Chinese industrialists that prompted Bobulinski to become a whistleblower.

He said he learned for the first time that Hunter Biden was withdrawing money and sending millions of dollars to a shell company in New York.

Republican Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Charles Grassley of Iowa, respectively the chairmen of the Homeland Security and Finance Committees, accused the younger Biden in their report of cashing in on his father’s powerful role as vice president.

“What I’ve come forward with is a piece of that puzzle that Senators Johnson and Grassley didn’t have,” Bobulinski said.

“I expect the parties have destroyed and gotten rid of information,” he added.

Among the leaked messages is a discussion among partners with Hunter Biden on how to divvy up stakes in an emerging investment.

One email from partner James Gilliar to Bobulinski and Hunter Biden talked of giving a 10 percent share to “the big guy.”

Bobulinski said, “Hunter Biden called his dad ‘the big guy’ or ‘my chairman,’ and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing.”

“I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen first-hand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line,” he said last week.

