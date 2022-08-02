BLM activist used funds from donors to buy a $40,000 dog

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 2, 2022

The political PAC of Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King used money from donors to purchase a $40,000 dog that King welcomed as a family pet, a report said.

King’s PAC, Grassroots Law, has handed over the cash in a pair of payments to Potrero Performance Dogs in California, the Washington Free Beacon reported on Monday. The PAC paid Protero $10,000 in December, followed by a $30,650 payment in February.

Days after the second payment, King posted on Facebook about welcoming a “new member of the King family,” a Mastiff and prize show dog named Marz. The post has since been deleted or made private.

The Grassroots PAC claims to boost the political campaigns of candidates aligned with King’s soft-on-crime mentality, but the organization spent nearly as much on the dog as it has on candidates, the report said.

Grassroots contributed a total of $56,000 to various political campaigns since 2021, just $16,000 more than it reportedly spent on the dog.

Marz’s stay with the King family was not long-lived, however, as Protero posted Instagram photos of the dog winning the top prize at an American Kennel Club competition in July. Protero explained in an earlier Instagram post that Marz has “a little too much energy to be a family dog so he came back.”

The Instagram posts from Protero have also since been deleted or made private.

