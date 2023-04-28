Big Pharma and Big Ag fight Missouri bill requiring labeling of gene-altering food products

by WorldTribune Staff, April 28, 2023

Big Agriculture and Big Pharma are reportedly lobbying hard to derail legislation in the Missouri legislature which would require gene-altering products to be labeled as such.

The labeling of livestock injected with mRNA vaccines would be covered under Missouri House Bill 1169.

Attorney Thomas Renz, who helped write the legislation, said that resistance to the bill is evidence that “Big pharma does not want people to know they are going to use food to alter their genetics.”

In an April 1, tweet, Renz stated:

“BREAKING NEWS: the lobbyists for the cattleman and pork associations in several states have CONFIRMED they WILL be using mRNA vaccines in pigs and cows THIS MONTH. WE MUST SUPPORT MISSOURI HB1169. It is LITERALLY the ONLY chance we have to prevent this …”

The Missouri bill would require the labeling of any food products that have the ability to alter your genes. It would also require informed consent for all vaccines, forms of gene therapy and medical interventions, and would force companies to disclose information about whether such treatments have transmissible effects.

Renz added: “The lobbyists opposing this bill … are pushing to shut this bill down because factory mega-farmers like Bill Gates, the CCP (Chinese Communist Party), and others want to put vaccines in your food. These guys are supporting the big money but this will come at the expense of the family farmers.”

As reported by Dr Joseph Mercola earlier this month, pork producers in the U.S. have been using mRNA vaccines on their herds since at least 2018.

The pharmaceutical giant Merck is responsible for the vaccines, which use what it calls the “Sequivity” platform.

“Globalists like World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab have openly admitted that they intend to alter humanity — both on the genetic level and through the incorporation of artificial intelligence and nanotechnology into the human body,” Mercola said.

Mercola added that, currently, “there’s no evidence to suggest beef cattle are being treated with customizable mRNA ‘vaccines,’ either in Europe or the U.S.”

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association has denied the injections are occurring, saying “there are no current mRNA vaccines licensed for use in beef cattle in the United States.”

The Cattlemen’s Association had previously confirmed they do, eventually, intend to use mRNA shots in cattle, which might affect both dairy and beef.

“Time will tell whether public outrage will halt such plans. Clearly, the Cattlemen’s Association is concerned about internet rumors that it’s already in use,” Mercola wrote.

On April 3, Texas Department of Agriculture commissioner Sid Miller promised to conduct a risk assessment of the technology before its adoption.

An April 27 National Pulse analysis noted: “With regards to these mRNA vaccines, it looks like pork might have to be off the menu, unless you have a trusted local supplier who can assure you that their pigs have not been treated with this new technology. In the long term, there needs to be a massive push for oversight and accountability for the corporations that now produce so much of the food we eat. There are promising signs – Bill 1169 in Missouri, the Italian government’s decision to ban lab-grown meat – but they constitute nothing like the movement consumers will need in order take on the corrupt nexus of corporate, medical, and governmental power. And to win that fight.”

