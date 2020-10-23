Biden’s bizarre, and false, Hitler comment

by WorldTribune Staff, October 23, 2020

During Thursday’s debate, Joe Biden scolded President Donald Trump for meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un.

“Having a good relationship with leaders of other countries is a good thing,” Trump replied.

Biden then bizarrely claimed that: “We had a good relationship with Hitler before he invaded the rest of Europe.”

While it was easy for even the most biased of fact-checkers to determine Biden’s comment was false, Dictionary.com noted the Democrat candidate had engaged in a classic use of Godwin’s Law.

Godwin’s Law “dictates that the longer an argument goes on, the more likely it is that someone will mention Hitler,” Dictionary.com tweeted.

The website of the U.S. embassy in Germany notes:

The rise of Hitler’s National Socialist Party and the resulting persecution of Jews and political dissidents brought about another break in German-American relations. However, an isolationist Congress and American public did not allow the administration of President Franklin D. Roosevelt to do much to resist Hitler’s rise to power. The Reciprocal Trade Agreements Act of 1934 was severed. After the “Reichskristallnacht” in 1938, the American ambassador was recalled but diplomatic relations were not severed. A new wave of emigration from Germany to the United States occurred. These refugees from Nazi Germany included Albert Einstein, Thomas Mann, Kurt Weill and Marlene Dietrich, and other artists, scientists, musicians, and scholars. With the exception of the German-American Bund, with Fritz Kuhn as its “Führer,” there was little Nazi support in the United States. Most German-Americans were loyal to the United States and indifferent to the appeal of international Nazism.

Breitbart’s Joel B. Pollak noted: “There was no point at which the U.S. had a ‘good relationship’ with Hitler, though there were individual Americans — like U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Joe Kennedy — who admired Hitler and urged a policy of appeasement.”

