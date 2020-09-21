Biden wears no clothes; Media praises his style

FUNNIES

KISSIMMEE, FL — Joe Biden was taken out of the cooler in his campaign bus to give a speech at a campaign stop today, but oops! He forgot to put on clothes.

No worries for the Biden campaign, though. The media quickly praised his “regal” and “elegant” outfit, calling it “majestic” and “presidential.”

“Look at that perfect business suit he’s wearing — looks like real presidential material to me!” said one CNN reporter before going off to write a puff piece on Kamala Harris’ shoes.

