Biden threatens company executives who interfere with attempts to unionize

by WorldTribune Staff, September 8, 2020

Having exhausted references to Corn Pop, Joe Biden on Monday invoked “Uncle Ed” in boasting about his union credentials.

“My uncle in Scranton, Uncle Ed, used to say, ‘Joey, you’re labor from belt buckle to shoe sole,’ ” Biden said during a Labor Day webstream with AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka. “I’ve never been afraid to say the word ‘union.’ … You can be sure you’ll be hearing that word ‘union’ plenty of times if I’m in the White House. The words of a president matter. ‘Union.’ ”

In case anyone, including himself, didn’t get the gist of what he was saying, the Democrat candidate added: “If I’m in the Oval Office, guess who’s gonna be there with me? Unions.”

Biden threatened to impose “a personal price” on company executives who resist attempts to unionize.

“I’m going to hold company executives personally liable for interfering with workers who are attempting to unionize. It’s not enough just to have their corporations pay a fine. If they’re part of the problem, they are going to pay a personal price,” Biden said.

Biden called for a $15 national minimum wage and a ban on right-to-work laws, which prohibit the forced payment of union dues in 27 states.

Trump campaign spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement that Biden doesn’t deserve union support.

“His foolish support for NAFTA killed 850,000 jobs, while his support for China took 3.2 million jobs away from American workers and sent them straight to China as 60,000 manufacturing plants closed down,” Gidley said.

President Donald Trump on Monday slammed Biden’s record on labor issues, particularly for his record on trade deals and outsourcing to China.

Biden was a strong supporter for China joining the World Trade Organization and for trade deals that led to outsourcing, such as the recently replaced NAFTA.

“If Biden wins, China wins, because China will own this country,” Trump said. “And hopefully you’re not going to be able to find that out.”

Trump went on to say that, if re-elected, he will “make America into the manufacturing super power in the world,” and will “continue to unleash American energy.”

“We are totally energy independent right now,” Trump said. “Joe Biden and the radical socialist Democrats would immediately collapse the economy.”

The president added of Biden and Democrat running mate Kamala Harris: “If they got in, they would crash it, you’ll have a crash, the likes of which you’ve never seen — your stocks, the 401ks…Those stocks will crash like you’ve never seen before.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media