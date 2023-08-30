Biden sends more missiles, artillery shells, and 3 million rounds of ammo to Ukraine

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 30, 2023

Team Biden on Tuesday announced a new military aid package for Ukraine.

The latest package includes AIM-9M missiles for air defense; munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems; 155 mm and 105 mm artillery ammunition; mine-clearing equipment; Javelin and other anti-armor systems and rockets; and over 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

“Every day, Russia continues to wage a brutal war of conquest that has killed many of Ukraine’s civilians and displaced millions of its people. Their attacks on Ukraine’s ports and grain infrastructure have caused price volatility in food and grain markets and worsened hunger and global food insecurity around the world,” Blinken said. “Russia started this war and could end it at any time by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and stopping its brutal attacks.”

Ukraine is receiving military aid from the U.S. in two forms: presidential drawdown authority, which means the weapons come from existing U.S. stockpiles, or through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which means the Pentagon contracts a defense company to build weapons that will go to Ukraine.

Tuesday’s package was sent through Joe Biden’s drawdown authority and reportedly will be funded via the excess money the Pentagon had been allocated for Ukraine that was uncovered in the spring due to an accounting error.

The error benefits Ukraine because it allows the Pentagon to use the difference, $6.2 billion, to send additional weapons to Ukraine because the money has already been committed.

In less than two years, Congress has already sent $113 billion in U.S. taxpayer aid to Ukraine. That total comes at a cost of about $900 per U.S. household.

“The formal aid packages alone amount to a staggering $113 billion — roughly $900 per American household and almost 12 times the spending cuts promised by House leadership in the annual spending bills,” said federal finance expert Richard Stern in an email to the Daily Signal. “This $113 billion spending spree was added to our national debt and will cost more than $300 in interest costs per household over the decade. Of course, we’ve given more aid than that, but haven’t paid the bill on it yet.”

A CNN earlier this month found that 55 percent of Americans “say the U.S. Congress should not authorize additional funding to support Ukraine vs. 45 percent who say Congress should authorize such funding.” A majority of independent voters came to the same conclusion, with 55 percent opposed to more Ukraine aid and 56 percent believing that Washington has “done enough.”

