Biden revokes Trump’s bid to defeat ongoing Marxist takeover with ‘Garden of American Heroes’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 16, 2021

Joe Biden on Friday rescinded an executive order from President Donald Trump to build a “National Garden of American Heroes” to memorialize hundreds of influential Americans.

The garden, which was announced by Trump during his speech at Mount Rushmore on July 3, 2020, was to include Americans from every era of U.S. history from founding father Benjamin Franklin to civil rights hero Rosa Parks and late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

“Across this Nation, belief in the greatness and goodness of America has come under attack in recent months and years by a dangerous anti-American extremism that seeks to dismantle our country’s history, institutions, and very identity. The heroes of 1776 have been desecrated, with statues of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Benjamin Franklin vandalized and toppled,” Trump said in his order. “The dead who gave their lives to end slavery and save the Union during the Civil War have been dishonored, with monuments to Abraham Lincoln, Hans Christian Heg, and the courageous 54th Regiment left damaged and disfigured. The brave warriors who saved freedom from Nazi fascism have been disgraced with a memorial to World War II veterans defaced with the hammer and sickle of Soviet communism.”

Blogger Don Surber called it Biden’s “statuary rape.”

“Biden on Friday shoved Rosa Parks to the back of the bus. Ruth Ginsburg too. And Harriet Tubman as well,” Surber wrote.

Biden’s canceling of the National Garden of American Heroes “shows how ashamed he is to be an American,” Surber wrote. “MAGA is a dirty word within the media and the deep state. They do not want to Make America Great Again, and they sure as heck do not wish to honor those who made America great.”

In issuing the executive order on Jan. 18 of this year, Trump said:

“The National Garden is America’s answer to this reckless attempt to erase our heroes, values, and entire way of life. On its grounds, the devastation and discord of the moment will be overcome with abiding love of country and lasting patriotism. This is the American way, When the forces of anti-Americanism have sought to burn, tear down, and destroy, patriots have built, rebuilt, and lifted up. That is our history. America responded to the razing of the White House by building it back in the same place with unbroken resolve, to the murders of Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King, Jr., with a national temple and the Stone of Hope, and to the terrorism of 9/11 with a new Freedom Tower. In keeping with this tradition, America is responding to the tragic toppling of monuments to our founding generation and the giants of our past by commencing a new national project for their restoration, veneration, and celebration.”

Biden’s move show what he and his team think of toppling monuments, Surber noted:

“In an earlier age, Americans would be outraged. Many Americans are not worthy of the title, including Biden.”

