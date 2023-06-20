Biden DOJ secures plea deal with First Son Hunter, ‘interferes with the election’?

by WorldTribune Staff, June 20, 2023

The Department of Justice announced on Tuesday that Hunter Biden will plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges, and enter into a diversion agreement on a felony count of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user. The deal is likely to keep Joe Biden’s son out of jail.

Meanwhile, the DOJ is prepping its prosecutors for the trial of former President Donald Trump in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, which a judge on Tuesday set to begin on Aug. 14.

Jack Posobiec of Human Events wrote on Telegram: “100 year charges for Trump over paperwork filing, a plea deal for Hunter over the laptop … Are you paying attention yet? They want Trump to die in prison. … They want the Bidens off the hook. It isn’t hypocrisy, it’s hierarchy … They don’t expect you to buy it, they expect you to do nothing.

“Kind of amazing how we see all these DOJ moves, we know all the massive impacts for 2024, and we’ve become so numb to the destruction of norms we don’t even talk about how deeply it interferes with the election.”

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post: “The Hunter/Joe Biden settlement is a massive COVERUP & FULL SCALE ELECTION INTERFERENCE “SCAM” THE LIKES OF WHICH HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN IN OUR COUNTRY BEFORE. A “TRAFFIC TICKET,” & JOE IS ALL CLEANED UP & READY TO GO INTO THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION – AND THIS AS CROOKED DOJ, STATE, & CITY PROSECUTORS, MARXISTS & COMMUNISTS ALL, HIT ME FROM ALL SIDES & ANGELS WITH BULL….! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Former U.S. Attorney Brett L. Tolman noted: “Thousands of people have been prosecuted under Project Safe Neighborhoods by DOJ. They brag about getting nearly 5 years of prison time on average for their gun cases. If they followed policy, Hunter would be looking at a minimum of 5 years in federal prison. But he’s a Biden.”

Joe Biden and Jill Biden released a statement that critics say suggested their son is a victim: The Bidens “love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life,” they said through White House spokesman Ian Sams. “We will have no further comment.”

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene stated: “Oh but hey, look at Jack Smith trying to throw President Trump in jail for 100 years for legally possessing documents he’s allowed to posses under the Presidential Records Act. We are controlled by COMMUNISTS!!”

The Constitutional Rights PAC noted: “First it was Mueller, next it was Stormy, after that it was Congress, followed by Bragg, then it was James, now it’s Smith. Who will the deep state collaborate with next?”

The PAC said the desired outcome of all of the legal proceedings against Trump while the first son gets off with a slap on the wrist is obvious: “Democrats and the deep state are colluding to prevent a Donald J. Trump Presidency. … If they can do this to Trump, they can do it to anyone.”

Conservative commentator Lauren Witzke noted: “The charge should be espionage but instead they’re using the Hunter Biden deal to remind you to pay your taxes. Joke country.”

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton made the following statement regarding the plea deal:

Simply put, the Garland Justice Department’s disparate treatment of Hunter Biden and President Trump is an abomination unto the law. The sweetheart plea deal with Hunter Biden is a “thumb in the eye” to the fair administration of law. This is a miscarriage of justice whose chief beneficiary is President Biden. For far too long, Biden has avoided any serious investigation of his involvement in Hunter’s corrupt foreign business dealings. The plea deal, which doesn’t address the strong evidence of Biden family racketeering, is a sham. Garland has now cleared the board for Biden’s reelection campaign by arresting Trump and shutting down the Biden family corruption issue with this rigged plea deal. And by refusing to appoint a special counsel, Garland avoids having to issue a public report disclosing the facts and details behind this charade. The Justice Department has been irredeemably compromised by its politicized prosecutions and cover-ups. Congress now has no choice but to initiate an immediate impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden and Merrick Garland.

Meanwhile, the case against Trump has been listed to begin on Aug. 14, a week and a half before the first Republican presidential debate. Judge Aileen Cannon signed an order for a jury trial that could last two weeks in her courtroom in Fort Pierce, Florida. However, there are expected to be delays if Trump’s legal team and prosecutors file motions, which are due on July 24.

DOJ is violating its own internal policies on this case. The Ashcroft Memo requires they charge the “highest provable offense” and seek consistent sentences with other cases brought by DOJ. This prosecution is an absolute laughable joke. Thousands have been sent to prison for… https://t.co/Bi6iaRiDVD — Brett L. Tolman (@tolmanbrett) June 20, 2023

Feds wanted to send Lil Wayne (@LilTunechi) to prison for 10 years for the same crime that Hunter Biden is getting a slap on the wrist for. pic.twitter.com/u2y7iiuVQF — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) June 20, 2023

