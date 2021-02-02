Biden, Democrat Party lied about $2,000 stimulus checks

by WorldTribune Staff, February 2, 2021

One day before the January Senate runoff elections in Georgia, Joe Biden promised voters who cast their ballots for Democrats that they would see $2,000 coronavirus stimulus checks “go out the door immediately.”

Campaign ads for Democrat Raphael Warnock featured a photo of a U.S. Treasury check with $2,000 on it.

Sen. Chuck Schumer said: “One of the first things that I want to do when our new senators are seated is deliver the $2,000 checks to the American families.”

Democrats won both Senate races and, with them, control of Congress. Biden was inaugurated on Jan. 20.

So what about those $2,000 checks? That was a Big Lie.

The Democrat Party’s official Twitter account on Jan. 30 said that Biden will “build on the $600 down payment provided by Congress last year, sending an additional $1,400 to households across America, totaling direct payments to $2,000 per person.”

Biden literally promised on several occasions a $2,000 stimulus check. Democrats say Americans will get a $1,400 stimulus check if and when Congress passes a new covid relief package.

One response to the tweet accused Democrats and Biden of “gaslighting the very people who trusted & voted for you” while another chimed in, writing “Good luck in the midterms with this incredible strategy.”

The Democrats’ tweet prompted responses using the #BidenLied and #WheresMy2K hashtags:

“I’m so full of fury and disbelief that people could actually defend walking back A CAMPAIGN PROMISE MADE IN THE MIDDLE OF A PANDEMIC to give people $2K checks to help them get by. #BidenLied #WheresMy2K”

“The most pathetic part about all of this is that even Donald Trump gave us $1800 ($1200 + $600) in relief checks last year and @JoeBiden is trying to get away with breaking his promise of $2000 checks and only giving us $1400 checks. Biden is giving us less than Trump. #BidenLied”

Meanwhile, Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio appealed to the Biden team to prioritize getting a larger check to Americans by not “adding a wish list of far left or other unrelated priorities to this legislation.”

But, of course, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan does exactly what Rubio warned against, with measures like doubling the federal minimum wage to $15 — a nonstarter for Republicans, especially during an economic recession.

