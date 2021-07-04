Arizona update: ‘Significant discrepancies between the ballots and original count’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 4, 2021

A July 1 tweet from 2020 Election Updates that was retweeted by Arizona state Sen. Sonny Borrelli said that the audit report for Maricopa County’s ballots by the Arizona state Senate “will show significant discrepancies between the ballots audited and original count, when it’s released.”

The Maricopa County ballots were counted, inspected, and returned to the county last week.

The tweet also noted that Maricopa County “has failed to produce routers and passwords for machines. The Senate could issue a follow up subpoena.”

State Sen. Wendy Rogers tweeted: “This tweet was retweeted by the great patriot @SonnyBorrelli, former Marine and is on the Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee with me. Our committee is the one that can act after sine die. He knows what he is saying.”

Maricopa Arizona Audit tweeted on July 2: “The main reason the forensic audit is taking 2.5 months is because Maricopa County Supervisors and Recorder have obstructed the audit and refused to cooperate.”

Borrelli responded: “EXACTLY spot on. Are they afraid of what we may find? Or are they afraid of what they KNOW we will find?”

During his Save America address in Sarasota, Florida on Saturday, former President Donald Trump noted: “I wonder what I’ll be proved right about next? Perhaps it will be the election.”

