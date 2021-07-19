Analyst Seth Keshel: Trump won Pennsylvania by 6 to 8 percent

by WorldTribune Staff, July 19, 2021

President Donald Trump won Pennsylvania by some 500,000 votes, or 6 to 8 percent, an analyst told Steve Bannon on his Monday War Room broadcast.

Seth Keshel noted that, in November, he “knew it was ugly and have been saying it was a slam dunk, 300-400k Trump state.”

“Appears I was light and it may be about a half million.”

Keshel said his analysis was based on models and predictions and over 75 years of history in the Keystone State.

Keshel noted that Republicans out-registered Democrats in Pennsylvania by a margin of 21 to 1 from 2016 to 2020.

“Another fun fact on PA – the winner of Luzerne County in presidential races has carried PA every election since 1936. Trump still won it over a lot of fraud,” Keshel said.

“Any Republican in that time frame winning Luzerne County has also never failed to carry Michigan.”

