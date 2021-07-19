Analyst Seth Keshel: Trump won Pennsylvania by 6 to 8 percent

President Donald Trump won Pennsylvania by some 500,000 votes, or 6 to 8 percent, an analyst told Steve Bannon on his Monday War Room broadcast.

Massive Trump 2020 rally in Pennsylvania

Seth Keshel noted that, in November, he “knew it was ugly and have been saying it was a slam dunk, 300-400k Trump state.”

“Appears I was light and it may be about a half million.”

Keshel said his analysis was based on models and predictions and over 75 years of history in the Keystone State.

Keshel noted that Republicans out-registered Democrats in Pennsylvania by a margin of 21 to 1 from 2016 to 2020.

“Another fun fact on PA – the winner of Luzerne County in presidential races has carried PA every election since 1936. Trump still won it over a lot of fraud,” Keshel said.

“Any Republican in that time frame winning Luzerne County has also never failed to carry Michigan.”

