Analysis: New CDC information on airborne covid transmission demonstrates why masks are useless

by WorldTribune Staff, October 8, 2020

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden said that, if elected, he will institute a national coronavirus mask mandate.

Face masks “have not worked to stop the spread anywhere they have been mandated with full compliance,” Daniel Horowitz noted in an Oct. 7 analysis for The Blaze.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Monday said that in addition to large droplets, there are tiny atomized particles of the coronavirus that are emitted every time an infected person breaths or speaks, much less coughs or sneezes.

“These virions are so small that they are usually about 1/20 the size of common bacteria. As such, they can remain suspended in the air and infect someone else, primarily indoors where there is poor ventilation and no wind,” Horowitz noted.

“While the CDC claims this is not the primary source of transmission (they need to protect the mask mandates!), they concede that in enclosed spaces where an infected individual had been present for a longer period of time, these aerosols can remain suspended for a while and travel more than six feet.”

Horowitz noted that while the CDC downplays this form of transmission as uncommon, “the reality of the past six months tells a different story.”

(A collection of charts from RationalGround.com shows the failure of masks to stop the spread mask supporters are now panicking over.)

On Monday, medical researchers from Harvard University, University of California, and University of Maryland warned of “an urgent need” to educate the public on the problem of microscopic suspended particles vs. droplets and the actions needed to combat that mode of transmission.

In a letter to Science Mag, the researchers warned that there is a big distinction between the droplets that are 100 μm (100 micrometers) and the microscopic particles that are usually 60-140 nanometers, or on average, 0.1 micrometers. While droplets are tiny, they are still visible and fall to the ground. The virions, which are at least 1,000 times smaller, are only visible through a scanning electron microscope.

The difference, according to the authors is enormous:

Viruses in droplets (larger than 100 μm) typically fall to the ground in seconds within 2 m of the source and can be sprayed like tiny cannonballs onto nearby individuals. Because of their limited travel range, physical distancing reduces exposure to these droplets. Viruses in aerosols (smaller than 100 μm) can remain suspended in air for many seconds to hours, like smoke, and be inhaled. They are highly concentrated near an infected person, so they can infect people most easily in close proximity. But aerosols containing infectious virus can also travel more than 2 m and accumulate in poorly ventilated indoor air, leading to superspreading events.

In other words, Horowitz noted, “because the virions of the coronavirus are roughly 100 nanometers, 1/10,000 the width of a hair and 1/30 the size of surgical mask filtrations (about 3.0 microns or 3,000 nanometers), surgical masks do not help. Cotton masks are really pathetic. The hydraulic diameter of cotton is roughly 200 microns, 1,429 times the size of the larger aerosol.”

Horowitz added: “Obviously, given that the mask mandate is a sacrament, no respected scientist can openly oppose it. Thus, the authors say to continue wearing masks. But if you read between the lines, they are making a mockery out of the mandate by noting that droplet transmission is rare and suspended aerosols are the main form of transmission.”

The researchers wrote:

Individuals with COVID-19, many of whom have no symptoms, release thousands of virus-laden aerosols and far fewer droplets when breathing and talking. Thus, one is far more likely to inhale aerosols than be sprayed by a droplet, and so the balance of attention must be shifted to protecting against airborne transmission.

So, Horowitz asked, what’s the solution?

“There is no solution to this problem other than essentially cancelling life as we know it, at least indoors, for the remainder of our lives,” Horowitz wrote.

“The good news is that the entire premise of panicking over a virus that has a fatality rate of a pandemic flu and presents itself as more mild than the flu for most people is absurd.”

As President Donald Trump and his top coronavirus adviser, Scott Atlas, said this week, “Don’t let the virus dominate you” … “it’s time to face the fear head on.”

Horowitz concluded: “We have no other choice. The masks and the six-feet rituals don’t work. It’s time we recognize that there is no reason to hide from this virus, nor do we have the ability to do so anyway.”

