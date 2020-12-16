Analysis: Michigan lawmakers ‘blew it big time’ in questioning CEO of Dominion Voting Systems

by WorldTribune Staff, December 16, 2020

On Dec. 15, John Poulos, the CEO of Dominion Voting Systems, appeared before a panel of Michigan Republican state senators to answer questions about the Nov. 3 election.

The Michigan legislators “blew their chance,” noted Roger L. Simon, editor-at-large for The Epoch Times.

Allied Security Operations and its co-founder Russell Ramsland discovered that the Dominion machines examined from Antrim County were set up to reject 68 percent of ballots, making them subject to the manual process of “adjudication” and easily subject to changing. He deemed the situation a “national security issue.”

Ramsland was not at the Dec. 15 hearing, “nor were, astonishingly, any information technology professionals at all to ask questions of the Dominion CEO,” Simon noted.

The Michigan legislators were “flying blind — and it sure sounded that way as they read questions fumblingly off cards (from staffers?) and didn’t seem to know how or what to ask in follow-ups,” Simon wrote.

During the Dec. 15 hearing, Poulos claimed it is technologically impossible for a voting system like Dominion to flip votes in real time.

Simon said he contacted Garland Favorito of VoterGA, who has been deeply involved with the situation in Georgia who is “an actual qualified professional,” to see what he thought about the Michigan hearing.

Favorito said the claim by Poulos that it was impossible for the Dominion system to flip votes in real time “has already been proven to be blatantly false by many American computer scientists. I can state categorically, based on my career IT experience and 16 years of non-partisan voting system research, that any voting system can be programmed in advance to flip votes in real time. Polous may be able to fool members of a legislature or the media but he cannot fool Election Integrity advocates who are IT professionals.”

Favorito continued: “Poulos further claimed that vote switches have not occurred on Dominion systems. It is fact that hand count audits proved Dominion Democracy Suite 5.5 voting systems swapped votes from President Trump to former Vice President Biden in both Michigan and Georgia. We don’t know what component of the system caused this to occur in Georgia because the Secretary of State [Raffensperger] is blocking forensic system exams in multiple counties. However, we now do know that for the 2020 Presidential election to be considered legitimate, properly conducted hand count audits must be completed by any counties running the Dominion Democracy Suite 5.5 system.”

Poulos also claimed that Dominion machines were not connected to the Internet on Nov. 3. A poll worker in on the record as pointing out to Dominion that she had the wrong software on her machine on Nov. 3. The poll worker said she had it corrected immediately by the company — over the Internet. But Poulos was not pressed on that fact.

Simon noted that, during a recount at the Georgia World Conference Center in Atlanta, Favorito “showed me personally how the Dominion system could be connected to the Internet through an external server. Even a child could do it. Well, a precocious 9-year old anyway.”

At the Dec. 15 meeting in Michigan, Poulos also denied any connection between Dominion and Venezuelan elections and Smartmatic. “Unless I was snoozing (a possibility under the circumstances), there was no follow-up, although it is known that the software systems are remarkably similar and that the two companies shared offices in Barbados,” Simon noted.

“Brutal as it sounds, these legislators, even though Republicans, didn’t really want to know the truth,” Simon wrote. “It was inconvenient for them because they would have to act in a situation that is wildly contentious. They would prefer the status quo ante, business as usual, an easier life than confrontation. All they needed to do was look good for their constituents.”

