Americans asked to ‘seek help’ for pro-Trump family, friends by informing on them

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 16, 2021

Yes, this is happening in the United States of America. The Biden administration is asking Americans to report to the government friends and family who have been “radicalized” by Donald J Trump’s America First movement.

Insisting, without providing any evidence, that “domestic terrorists” and “white supremacists” are the largest current threat to the homeland, Team Biden, Big Tech and Big Media want to turn America into a nation of snitches.

“We will work to improve public awareness of federal resources to address concerning or threatening behavior before violence occurs,” a senior Biden administration official told reporters, citing the Department of Homeland Security’s “If you see something say something” campaign.

“This involves creating contexts in which those who are family members or friends or co-workers know that there are pathways and avenues to raise concerns and seek help for those who they have perceived to be radicalizing and potentially radicalizing towards violence,” the official said.

“We are investing many agencies of the government and resourcing them appropriately and asking our citizens to participate,” the official said. “Because, ultimately, this is really about homeland security being a responsibility of each citizen of our country to help us achieve.”

And there you have it, Team Biden following a blueprint straight out of the Chinese Communist Party playbook. Under China’s social credit system, citizens are rewarded for snitching on their neighbors for anything from criticizing government policy online to spending too much time playing video games on the Internet.

The New York Post’s Stephen Mosher noted of the China system: “A low social credit score will exclude you from well-paid jobs, make it impossible for you to get a house or a car loan or even book a hotel room. The government will slow down your Internet connection, ban your children from attending private schools and even post your profile on a public blacklist for all to see.”

Team Biden said it plans to work with Big Tech on “increased information sharing” to help American snitches turn in their “radicalized” family and friends.

“Any particular tech company often knows its own platform very well,” the official noted. “But the government sees things — actually, threats of violence — across platforms. They see the relationship between online recruitment, radicalization, and violence in the physical world.”

The Department of Homeland Security also plans to deploy “digital literacy” and “digital fitness” programs to help combat “malicious content online that bad actors deliberately try to disseminate.”

Big Media, no doubt, will obey its overlords and gleefully join the cadre of snitches. Corporate media hacks have been willing accomplices in assisting the government in tracking down anyone (on the right, that is) suspected of participating in the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

In unveiling the Department of Justice’s response to Team Biden’s new anti-domestic terrorism strategy, Attorney General Merrick Garland compared the events of Jan. 6, 2021 to the Oklahoma City bombing of 1995.

“At the Justice Department, the deputy attorney general and I have already begun implementing a range of measures. Among other things, we have begun to reinvigorate the Domestic Terrorism Executive Committee, and we will convene that interagency body in the coming days and months,” Garland said on Tuesday. “Attorney General Janet Reno originally created the executive committee in the aftermath of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. The investigation of that bombing, which required an enormous commitment of resources from agencies across the federal and state governments, demonstrated the importance of such a coordination mechanism.”

Garland continued: “Our current effort comes on the heels of another large and heinous attack, this time the Jan. 6 assault on our nation’s capital. We have now, as we had then, an enormous task ahead to move forward as a country, to punish the perpetrators, to do everything possible to prevent similar attacks, and to do so in a manner that affirms the values on which our justice system is founded and upon which our democracy depends. The resolve and dedication with which the Justice Department has approached the investigation of the Jan. 6 attack reflects the seriousness with which we take this assault on a mainstay of our democratic system: the peaceful transfer of power.”

The FBI, of course, had to throw in on the new strategy. During the Trump administration, the FBI warned of a Russian under every bed in the USA. Now, it’s those ubiquitous QAnon supporters who Americans must be on the lookout for and primed to report as a threat to the democracy.

The FBI sent sternly-worded warning Tuesday to Congress that QAnon is set to progress from “digital soldiers” to real-world “domestic terrorists.”

“We assess that some DVE adherents of QAnon likely will begin to believe they can no longer ‘trust the plan’ referenced in QAnon posts and that they have an obligation to change from serving as ‘digital soldiers’ towards engaging in real world violence—including harming perceived members of the ‘cabal’ such as Democrats and other political opposition — instead of continually awaiting Q’s promised actions which have not occurred,” the FBI assessment proclaims.

