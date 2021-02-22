Amazon bans bestseller by conservative: ‘When Harry Became Sally . . .’

BREAKING . . .

Editor’s Note

: We have added ‘‘ as a new feature because . . ..]

Amazon’s web store has removed a best-selling book by a conservative author on the science and politics of transgenderism without notifying the author or giving him a reason why. …

Anderson told TheBlaze that Amazon did not provide him with notice or an explanation for why his book was made unavailable to purchase. He only found out after people attempting to buy the book told him the listings on Amazon were taken down.

More

See All Breaking News