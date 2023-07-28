After all these years, UFO ‘secrets’ finally made public . . . on Hunter Biden’s day in court

by WorldTribune Staff, July 28, 2023

“Intelligent life” and the U.S. government do not necessarily go hand-in-hand these days. So, how plausible is it that extraterrestrials, or “non-human biologics” as a “whistleblower” described them at Wednesday’s House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing, travel billions of light years only to crash and die in the United States despite possessing far superior technology?

And, as Revolver News put it, “in yet another astonishing ‘coincidence,’ the U.S. government conveniently scheduled their UFO hearings on the same day that Hunter Biden’s entire plea agreement fell apart.”

Major media, which eagerly latches on to any story to take the nation’s focus away from Biden family scandals, lapped up the “little green men” narrative.

NPR blared: “U.S. recovered non-human ‘biologics’ from UFO crash sites, former intel official says”.

At Wednesday’s hearing, David Grusch, a former military intelligence officer, said the U.S. government has debris collected from crashed alien spacecraft and that federal retrieval teams have collected biological remains from alien bodies.

Those who weren’t yawning at the claim that the U.S. government has operated a secret “multi-decade” reverse engineering program of recovered UFOs saw the hearing as just another distraction from the many scandals of what critics have labeled the “Biden Crime Family.”

The UFO hearing left me with more questions than answers: 1. How much money did Hunter get from the UFOs? 2. Are we using advanced alien technology to make video cameras for the White House that can’t see Hunter? 3. How many aliens are in Trump’s boxes? — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) July 27, 2023

Hunter’s laptop from hell is revealed. CIA: Aliens! Hunter gets charged. CIA: Aliens! Hunter loses his plea deal in court. CIA: Aliens! — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) July 27, 2023

Following the UFO hearings, the weaponized Biden Department of Justice worked fast to take the attention away from the Biden scandals by announcing more charges added on to former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago documents indictment. For the DOJ, Revolver News pointed out, Trump is “the best ‘distraction’ money can buy, right?”

Speaking of Trump, his wise words from 2014 about extraterrestrials ring true today.

Some wondered how the government could locate crashed alien craft but not Jeffrey Epstein’s client list.

Non-human Aliens discovered by our government – 2 Epstein’s clients discovered by our government – 0 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 27, 2023

Other posts were spot on in summing up the UFO hearing.

I didn’t watch the alien/UFO hearings but I imagine this is pretty close. pic.twitter.com/oGrRaD17hr — L (@SomeB1tchIKnow) July 27, 2023

