After all these years, UFO ‘secrets’ finally made public . . . on Hunter Biden’s day in court

by WorldTribune Staff, July 28, 2023

“Intelligent life” and the U.S. government do not necessarily go hand-in-hand these days. So, how plausible is it that extraterrestrials, or “non-human biologics” as a “whistleblower” described them at Wednesday’s House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing, travel billions of light years only to crash and die in the United States despite possessing far superior technology?

The truth is out there, but do these dudes have it? ‘Whistleblowers at Wednesday’s UFO hearing. / Video Image

And, as Revolver News put it, “in yet another astonishing ‘coincidence,’ the U.S. government conveniently scheduled their UFO hearings on the same day that Hunter Biden’s entire plea agreement fell apart.”

Major media, which eagerly latches on to any story to take the nation’s focus away from Biden family scandals, lapped up the “little green men” narrative.

NPR blared: “U.S. recovered non-human ‘biologics’ from UFO crash sites, former intel official says”.

At Wednesday’s hearing, David Grusch, a former military intelligence officer, said the U.S. government has debris collected from crashed alien spacecraft and that federal retrieval teams have collected biological remains from alien bodies.

Those who weren’t yawning at the claim that the U.S. government has operated a secret “multi-decade” reverse engineering program of recovered UFOs saw the hearing as just another distraction from the many scandals of what critics have labeled the “Biden Crime Family.”

Following the UFO hearings, the weaponized Biden Department of Justice worked fast to take the attention away from the Biden scandals by announcing more charges added on to former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago documents indictment. For the DOJ, Revolver News pointed out, Trump is “the best ‘distraction’ money can buy, right?”

Speaking of Trump, his wise words from 2014 about extraterrestrials ring true today.

Some wondered how the government could locate crashed alien craft but not Jeffrey Epstein’s client list.

Other posts were spot on in summing up the UFO hearing.

