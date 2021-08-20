Active-duty officer: West Point cadets subjected to Marxist indoctrination

FPI / August 20, 2021

Geostrategy-Direct

Cadets at West Point are being taught Marxism under the guise of “social equality,” an active-duty military official said.

The official, who spoke to The Washington Times on condition of anonymity, identified three classes where future Army officers are being subjected to Marxist indoctrination: “Social inequality,” “Military Leadership: Leading Inclusive Teams,” and “Politics of Race Gender and Sexuality and Diversity.”

“All of those classes are primarily focused on teaching our nation’s young men and women Marxism in the name of ‘social equality,’ ” the official said.

West Point’s 4,294 cadets are also being offered a seminar on diversity and inclusion that features images of Black Lives Matter rioters.

“The leftist courses were implemented under Army Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb, who recently retired as West Point’s dean of the academic board,” Bill Gertz noted in the Aug. 11 report.

Under Gen. Jebb, West Point “loosened academic rigor by giving cadets ‘study days’ that ended Saturday classes and produced a four-day workweek for students,” Gertz added.

Florida Republican Rep. Michael Waltz first disclosed that critical race theory (CRT) is being taught at West Point during a House Armed Services Committee hearing in June during an exchange with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Austin insisted that the controversial theory was not being taught in the U.S. military.

Waltz then quoted from a letter written by the West Point superintendent, Army Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, who confirmed that the academy is teaching CRT.

Full Text . . . . Current Edition . . . . Subscription Information

Free Press International