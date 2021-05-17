800 percent increase in fentanyl crossing Texas border: Fort Worth police cite ‘alarming number’ of deaths

by WorldTribune Staff, May 17, 2021

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that Team Biden’s open border policies are allowing cartels to easily move drugs into the United States, including massive amounts of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine.

Abbott on Friday said that Border Patrol officials have seized enough fentanyl at the U.S.-Mexico border to kill 20 million people.

During an interview on Fox News, Abbott said Biden administration officials “either don’t have a clue what’s going on or they are purposefully misleading their fellow Americans.”

In March, Fort Worth police issued a warning about an increase in fentanyl overdose cases in the city and surrounding cities, leading to an “alarming number” of deaths.

Authorities also noted a substantial increase in distribution and possession of fentanyl.

“I gotta tell you, there’s a new dynamic about what’s going on at the border that Americans need to know about,” Abbott told Fox News. “And that is increased apprehension of fentanyl coming across the border. Yes, there may be people coming across but there are dangerous drugs coming across the border.”

“We had almost an 800 percent increase April over April of the amount of fentanyl that has been apprehended by the Texas Department of Public Safety,” he said. “We have obtained enough fentanyl coming across the border to kill every single person in the state of New York.”

In 2020, the Dallas DEA reported confiscating 8.1 million doses of fentanyl, saying it was “essentially a lethal dosage unit for every citizen living in the D-FW metroplex.”

Officials in Texas are also warning of counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl. Reports from media in Texas have noted the counterfeit pills have been the cause of several overdose deaths in the state.

