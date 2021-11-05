56 voting machines in NJ Democrat stronghold were shut down on election night

by WorldTribune Staff, November 5, 2021

In the Democrat stronghold of Essex County New Jersey on Tuesday night, 56 voting machines were shut down and were not counted, according to reports.

After the polls had closed on Tuesday evening, GOP candidate Jack Ciattarelli had the lead against incumbent Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy.

By Wednesday afternoon, Democrat strongholds reported their results, and much in the way the 2020 presidential election went down, Murphy got just enough votes to be declared the winner.

“Why does nobody care about the steal that just happened in the middle of the night AGAIN in New Jersey?” conservative activist and former Delaware Senate candidate Lauren Witzke wrote on Telegram.

On Wednesday, Essex County Clerk Christopher Durkin confirmed in an interview with News 12 that voting machines in 56 districts were shut down without being counted first.

Durkin claimed the shutdown was caused by a “poll worker error.” At the time, Ciattarelli was leading Murphy.

News 12 reporter Tony Caputo asked Durkin about the location of the voting machines and when they would be counted? Durkin answered, “It’s a mix; they are mostly in Newark, East Orange, Irvington, Maplewood, and Montclair, which are the majority of those 56 districts.”

Durkin asked New Jersey residents not to jump to conclusions as to why the voting machines were shut down without being counted first. He explained, “Those machines are at the polling place right now. Those machines have to be brought back to the warehouse. A judge will issue an order for us to open those machines, retrieve the results and post those results.”

Murphy allegedly received over 113,000 votes from Essex County. Media reports said Murphy won the governor’s race by less than 60,000 votes.

Though leftist media declared Murphy the winner, Ciattarelli has not conceded the race.

Does anyone care that voting machines in 56 districts in Democrat stronghold Essex Co., where Gov. Murphy picked up an alleged 113K+ votes, were SHUT DOWN on election night? pic.twitter.com/Cb5k3wQaRS — @SassyConservativeGirl45 (@SassyConservat1) November 4, 2021

#njmornings With NJ Gubernatorial race still SO close, Essex County Clerk Christopher Durkin tells me where the 56 districts in which votes have not been counted are located. Full story on why they have not been counted and what happens next, today @News12NJ pic.twitter.com/lj1w5BANTA — Tony Caputo (@TonyCaputo) November 3, 2021

