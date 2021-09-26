135 Republicans who voted with Democrats on gun confiscation legislation have names

by WorldTribune Staff, September 26, 2021

House Democrats slipped a provision into the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) which would allow military courts to issue protective orders that include “Red Flag” gun confiscation — and 135 Republicans voted with the Democrats in passing the legislation.

The anti-Second Amendment bill will now head to the Senate.

The law allows for the confiscation of firearms from individuals believed to be a threat to themselves or others.

In the legislation that was tucked into the military funding bill, those beholden to the United States Code of Military Justice could be issued a military court protective order, which would make possessing, receiving, or otherwise accessing a firearm illegal.

“A military court protective order issued on an ex parte basis shall restrain a person from possessing, receiving, or otherwise accessing a firearm; and a military court protective order issued after the person to be subject to the order has received notice and opportunity to be heard on the order, shall restrain such person from possessing, receiving, or otherwise accessing a firearm in accordance with section 922 of title 18,” SEC. 529 of H.R. 4350 states.

Protective orders issued on an emergency basis are exempted from providing the recipient with the standard “right to due process.” Instead, “notice and opportunity to be heard” must only be provided after an order was already issued.

It was not surprising that several anti-Trump RINOs, such as Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, voted with 181 Democrats, but others who tie themselves with the America First movement also voted to pass the bill, including Reps. Matt Gaetz, Madison Cawthorn, Elise Stefanik, Devin Nunes, Ronny Jackson, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Here are the 135 Republicans who voted for the legislation:

