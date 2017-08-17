Who is Jason Kessler? Reports say ‘hate rally’ staged and its organizer an Obama supporter

by WorldTribune Staff, August 17, 2017

Supporters of conservative, Indian-American commentator Dinesh D’Souza, believe he went to jail on trumped up charges because he produced the hit film “Obama’s America” in 2012.

Upon being released, D’Souza produced “Hillary’s American” in 2016. And in an interview with with Rich Zeoli on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, D’Souza was roiling the waters yet again.

“Unite the Right” leader Jason Kessler organized a “hate rally” in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday, Aug. 12, D’Souza said.

“The white supremacist leader of this group is an Obama guy and an Occupy Wall Street guy, so right away you know that this could be a sort of staged Nazism that we’re seeing for the benefit of serving a narrative.”

Meanwhile, Zero Hedge reported on the discovery of a craigslist ad that was posted almost a full week before the Charlottesville protests which “raises new questions over whether paid protesters were sourced by a Los Angeles based ‘public relations firm specializing in innovative events’ to serve as agitators in counterprotests.”

Zeoli questioned D’Souza’s sourcing of the accusation.

“That info is right on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s website,” D’Souza responded.

The George Soros-funded Southern Poverty Law Center site states:

“Rumors abound on white nationalist forums that Kessler’s ideological pedigree before 2016 was less than pure and seem to point to involvement in the Occupy movement and past support for President Obama.

“At one recent speech in favor of Charlottesville’s status as a sanctuary city, Kessler live-streamed himself as an attendee questioned him and apologized for an undisclosed spat during Kessler’s apparent involvement with Occupy. Kessler appeared visibly perturbed by the woman’s presence and reminders of their past association.”

DCWhispers noted that Kessler’s arrival on the “alt-right” and/or “White Nationalist” scene didn’t occur until November 2016, after Donald Trump won the presidency.

“It also appears Mr. Kessler was actually a CNN on site correspondent during the Occupy protests: (these are being archived as it appears CNN is attempting to scrub its former affiliation with Mr. Kessler:),” DCWhispers said.





The Zero Hedge report cited a craigslist ad posted by a company called “Crowds on Demand” offered $25 per hour to “actors and photographers” to participate in events in the “Charlotte, NC area.”

“While the ad didn’t explicitly define a role to be filled by its crowd of ‘actors and photographers’ it did ask applicants to comment on whether they were ‘ok with participating in peaceful protests,’ ” the report said.

What is “Crowds on Demand?” According to its website, it is in the business of sourcing large crowds of people to “provide clients with protests, rallies, [and] flash-mobs” all over the country.

There is an entire page on the website dedicated to “Protests and Rallies.”

The CEO of Crowds on Demand denied to Snopes that his firm was involved in the Charlottesville protests but refused to provide details on the specific purpose of the craigslist ad and/or why it was temporarily removed this week before being restored.

“Silly question, but if your cause is worthy of protest then why would you need to pay $25 per hour to get people to show up?” Zero Hedge asked.

“Nothing smells right about any of this,” iBankCoin noted. “In fact, Lee Stranahan has connected the ‘Unite the Right’ rally to an identical Neo-Nazi movement in Ukraine supported by John McCain and Hillary Clinton.”

A link to Jason Kessler on the Southern Poverty Law Center can be found here.

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments