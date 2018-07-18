Trump says Putin agreed to help on N. Korea, touts IQ of those who ‘loved my press conference’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 18, 2018

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was successful at the Helsinki Summit in getting a commitment from Russian President Vladimir Putin to help with North Korea.

Trump tweeted: “Russia has agreed to help with North Korea, where relationships with us are very good and the process is moving along. There is no rush, the sanctions remain! Big benefits and exciting future for North Korea at end of process!”

Russia’s RIA news agency reported that a summit between the leaders of Russia and North Korea is “on the agenda.”

Trump also took on critics of his press conference with Putin.

“So many people at the higher ends of intelligence loved my press conference performance in Helsinki,” Trump tweeted.

“We got along well which truly bothered many haters who wanted to see a boxing match. Big results will come!”

Trump also said critics would rather see a U.S. war with Russia than have the two work together on key issues.

“Some people HATE the fact that I got along well with President Putin of Russia. They would rather go to war than see this. It’s called Trump Derangement Syndrome!”

