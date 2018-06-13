Judge orders hearing on motion to compel Hillary Clinton testimony

by WorldTribune Staff, June 13, 2018

A government watchdog group announced that a federal court has ordered a hearing on a motion to compel testimony about the email practices of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

U.S. District Court Judge Emmet G. Sullivan ordered the hearing for Oct. 11, Judicial Watch stated in a June 13 press release.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton was required to submit, under oath, written answers to Judicial Watch’s questions.

Judicial Watch said Clinton objected to and refused to answer questions about the creation of her email system; her decision to use the system despite warnings from State Department cybersecurity officials; and the basis for her claim that the State Department had “90-95 percent” of her emails. Judge Sullivan is considering Judicial Watch’s motion to compel answers to these questions.

In her responses sent to Judicial Watch and the court on October 13, 2016, Clinton refused to answer the three questions and responded that she “does not recall” 20 times concerning her non-government email system. She preceded her responses by eight “general objections” and two “objections to definitions.” The words “object” or “objection” appear 84 times throughout the 23-page document submitted to the court and Judicial Watch.

The development comes in a Judicial Watch Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit about the controversial employment status of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin.

“The lawsuit, which seeks records regarding the authorization for Abedin to engage in outside employment while employed by the Department of State, was reopened because of revelations about the clintonemail.com system,” Judicial Watch said.

“The Clinton email scandal isn’t going away especially as Mrs. Clinton refuses to answer key questions about her conduct,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “Judicial Watch uncovered the Clinton email scandal, and since the DOJ and FBI have dropped the ball, is the last best hope for accountability and justice.”

Judge Sullivan will also hear arguments on Judicial Watch’s motion to compel testimony from former State Department Director of Information Resource Management of the Executive Secretariat John Bentel (who asserted his Fifth Amendment right and refused to answer 87 questions at his deposition) and Judicial Watch’s motion to unseal the audiovisual recordings of all depositions.

Judicial Watch took the testimony of key Clinton aides and State Department senior officials, including Abedin and Cheryl Mills, but the videotapes of the depositions are currently under seal.

