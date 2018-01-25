Florida synagogue leader working on counter-extremism project killed in Kabul attack

by WorldTribune Staff, January 25, 2018

The leader of a synagogue in Tampa, Florida was one of four Americans killed in a Jan. 20 Taliban attack in Afghanistan, the State Department said.

Glenn Selig, the two-term president of Congregation Mekor Shalom, a conservative synagogue in Tampa, was killed during a 13-hour siege by the Taliban on the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, the State Department announced on Jan. 24.

At least 22 people were killed in the attack, which the Taliban claimed credit for and said was aimed at foreign forces, including U.S. troops.

Selig, 50 and the father of two sons, was in Kabul to explore a potential counter-extremism project for his public relations agency, Selig Multimedia, the Tampa Bay Times reported. He reportedly was staying at the Intercontinental Hotel.

“Glenn was in Kabul on a potential success story involving Afghanistan and its steps to battle extremism. The focus was highlighting the country’s new president and constructing a democracy forum event for Afghani women,” his company said in a statement, according to CNN.

The Jan. 20 attack came on the heels of a suicide bombing in Kabul on Dec. 28 which left at least 41 dead and more than 80 others injured.

