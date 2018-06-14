Death threats for Tommy Robinson in heavily-Muslim maximum security prison

by WorldTribune Staff, June 14, 2018

Jailed UK activist Tommy Robinson has received death threats after being moved to a maximum security prison with a large Muslim population, a spokesman for the activist said.

Inmates at Onley prison, where Robinson was reportedly transferred to, “were banging on cell walls and shouting death threats,” Robinson spokesperson Coalon Rob said.

Rob also said “there’s been a hit by a imam” placed on Robinson.

Onley prison has a Muslim population of 30.4 percent, the UK’s Mirror reported.

“As soon as he arrived he was told there are people here who don’t like him,” Rob said. “He was put on the main wing which is central main heart of the prison. It’s not solitary it’s the main open part of the prison… And that was where he was put.”

Arutz Sheva reported that, according to Robinson’s family, “he slept in a cell without heating, containing only a thin mattress. Relatives explain that Robinson’s transfer to the new prison was meant to undermine efforts to appeal his sentence.”

Robinson had been housed at Hull prison, which the Mirror reported has a 7.4 percent Muslim population.

The UK’s Ministry of Justice said it does not comment on individual cases, and would not confirm whether Robinson had been moved.

Robinson was arrested on May 25 for suspicion of breaching the peace while livestreaming a report on the trial of a pedophile gang of mostly Muslim men. He is now serving a prior 13-month suspended sentence.

