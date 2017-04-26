AARP rival says Trump is doing great: ‘We no longer have ideologues in power’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 26, 2017

President Donald Trump has the backbone to challenge the establishment and he is having success in fixing a broken system despite what the critics are saying, the president of the Association of Mature American Citizens (AMAC) said.

“Forget the pundits who belittle the resolve of the Trump administration to live up to the promises made to voters. The fact is that Trump has a well-documented to-do list and he’s lost no time in checking off the tasks he’s completed in the less than three months he’s been in office,” AMAC chief Dan Weber said.

The main point, according to Weber, is that “we no longer have ideologues in power.”

“Knee-jerk nanny government leftists, people not paying genuine attention to the president’s actions, and bleacher seat pundits notwithstanding, an ever increasing number of Americans are genuinely happier and increasingly confident in the president’s leadership and commitment to making the fixes necessary to restore our world leadership, the strength of our economy, and increased job opportunities for Americans,” Weber said.

Weber cited a new poll conducted by the Washington Post and ABC News showing that the overwhelming majority of Trump’s base – 98 percent – say they made the right decision in November.

“We put great stock in Trump’s accomplishments during his first 100 days in office and there are those who cynically say he didn’t do all that much,” Weber said. “But the facts speak for themselves. He set the world straight about America’s determination in the area of foreign relations. Think Syria, North Korea, Russia and China. And, he asserted our leadership in the United Nations by appointing Nikki Haley to be the U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. – a diplomat who doesn’t mince words and expresses the views of the American people.”

Trump has gotten more done legislatively in the first 100 days in office than any president since Harry Truman, Weber added.

“Sure, the repeal and replacement of Obamacare and the long overdue reform of our tax system have been delayed. But, the operative word there is ‘delayed.’ The administration and the Republican majority in the Congress are committed to complete those tasks in due time and there is no doubt that they will get done,” Weber said.

“The silent majority made its voice heard loud and clear last November. You work for us, we said to our lawmakers and government officials in Washington, not the other way around.

“A couple of years back researchers at the Marketplace-Edison organization created what they called the Anxiety Index poll. It’s most recent survey shows that since Trump became president, the majority of us feel less anxious. And that – in itself – is yet another achievement under Trump’s belt after eight years of worry and doubt.”

