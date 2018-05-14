Iran foreign ministry warns Europe, Zarif on emergency tour to save nuclear deal

by WorldTribune Staff, May 14, 2018

In a bid to salvage its nuclear deal after the U.S. withdrew last week, Iran on May 13 issued an ultimatum to European signatories of the deal to assure Teheran’s interests are looked out for.

“The Europeans have between 45 and 60 days to give the necessary guarantees to safeguard Iranian interests and compensate the damages caused by the U.S. pullout,” said Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, according to AFP.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Beijing on May 13 for the first stop of his tour aimed at saving the deal. He will also visit Moscow and Brussels in the coming days, the AFP report said.

In Beijing, Zarif said he was hopeful of forging a “clear future design” for the deal to save it from collapse after President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out.

“If the nuclear deal is to continue, the interests of the people of Iran must be assured,” Zarif said.

Iran signed the nuclear deal in 2015 with the United States, Great Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia.

A spokesman for the Iranian parliament’s foreign affairs commission said Araghchi told the commission that if Iran does not receive such guarantees European leaders would have to “take the necessary decisions.”

The European Union has said it would remain in the agreement and will do so “as long as Iran continues to implement its nuclear related commitments,” which “it is doing so far.”

