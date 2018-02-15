Calls for ‘prayers’ after Florida shootings detonates hate bomb from gun control elites

by WorldTribune Staff, February 15, 2018

Calls for thoughts and prayers for those at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, including one from a student trapped in the school at the time of the Feb. 14 shooting, were greeted by hateful rhetoric from numerous gun control advocates and celebrities.

A student at the Parkland, Florida school, who posted pictures from the inside of his classroom during the shooting, called for those on the outside to send their love and prayers to the victims’ families.

The student tweeted: “Hello, Twitter. I am closing my DM’s but I appreciate everyone contacting me. I am still locked in the school, but remember I’m only a freshman. Please don’t just send your love to me, but pray for the victims’ families too. Love you all.”

Immediate outrage followed. Some even accused those of offering their prayers of being complicit in school shootings.

Actor John Cusack tweeted: “F–k GOP& their thoughts & prayers – those words are an insult & degradation to the dead- & a debasement & insult to both thought and prayer – what that really means is keep the money coming.”

Kim Kardashian West tweeted: “We owe it to our children and our teachers to keep them safe while at school. Prayers won’t do this: action will. Congress, please do your job and protect Americans from senseless gun violence.”

One gun control supporter tweeted: “On days like this, “thoughts and prayers” with no further action, may as well be bullets in the next mass shooting.”

Another tweeted: “Every time you send #thoughtsandprayers a child shoots another child in the face.”

Actress Amber Tamblyn tweeted: “If you are not willing to re-examine and renegotiate our relationship to guns and violence, you are a culprit and a coward of the highest order.”

While the venom was pouring out from many, others did offer prayers for those at the school on Feb. 14, which was also Ash Wednesday.

President Donald Trump tweeted: “My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.”

Britney Spears tweeted: “Just heard the tragic news about Florida. My heart breaks for the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Keeping the victims and their families in my thoughts #PrayForParkland”

The student who asked for prayers safely made it out of the school.

