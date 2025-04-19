250 years ago, 49 patriots died, and the American War of Independence began

‘The shot heard round the world,’ 250 years on



by WorldTribune Staff, April 19, 2025 Real World News



On April 18, 1775, the British Military Governor of Massachusetts, Gen. Thomas Gage, sent 800 British Army Regulars on a secret, preemptive raid to seize guns and ammunition from American patriots at Lexington and Concord.

As the sun rose, April 19, 1775, 800 British regulars approached Lexington’s town green. To their surprise, they were met by Lexington’s militia, comprised of 77 men who were mostly members of the Church of Christ.

Part I — April 18, 1775: Human intelligence alerted American patriots of raid to seize their guns Part II — As British forces headed towards Concord, Lexington’s militia gathered on the village green Part III — April 19, 1775: The first shots are fired on Lexington Green Part IV — April 19, 1775: British search at Barrett’s farm failed to find American guns Part V— The bloodied British Army Regulars retreat to Boston

April 19, 1775 was the first battle of the American Revolution. By nightfall, 49 patriots had left behind the joys and hopes of home and hearth, never to return.

4,000 minute men and militiamen answered the “Lexington Alarm” and saw combat on that fateful day.

20,000 overall answered the call. They arrived in the area within the week and immediately began establishing siege operations under the direction of the Provincial Congress and the Committee of Safety.

Soldiers were then recruited to serve until the end of the year.

From a loose collection of minute and militia companies an army began to take shape, a plan became reality.

The notion of independence, freedom from all forms of tyranny and one nation under God took root in the minds of the people and was passed down from generation to generation.

Recognizing the significance of this day, President Donald J. Trump issued a proclamation: 250th Anniversary of the Battles of Lexington and Concord.

The names of the men recognized by President Trump as “the very first American soldiers to lay down their lives for our emerging Nation” are listed below.

Name Age Where Killed Ensign Robert Munroe 63 On Lexington Common Jonas Parker 53 On Lexington Common Johnathon Harrington 30 On Lexington Common Isaac Muzzy 31 On Lexington Common Caleb Harrington 25 West of Meeting-house, near Lexington Common Samuel Hadley 29 Near Lexington Common John Brown 25 Near Lexington Common Asahel Porter Near Lexington Common Captian Isaac Davis 30 At Concord Bridge Abner Hosmer 21 At Concord Bridge Captain Johnathan Wilson 41 Near Brook’s Tavern, Lincoln Daniel Thompson 40 Near Brook’s Tavern, Lincoln Nathaniel Wyman 25 Near Brook’s Tavern, Lincoln Asahel Reed 22 Near Hartwell’s Tavern, Lincoln (probably) James Hayward 25 Fiske’s Hill, Lexington Josiah Haynes 80 Concord Hill Jedediah Munroe 54 Lexington John Raymond 44 Near Munroe’s Tavern, Lexington Joseph Coolidge 45 East Lexington or upper part of Menotomy Henry Jacobs 22 At Jason Russell’s Menotomy Samuel Cook 33 At Jason Russell’s Menotomy Ebenezer Goldthwait 22 At Jason Russell’s Menotomy George Southwick 25 At Jason Russell’s Menotomy Benjamin Daland 25 At Jason Russell’s Menotomy Jotham Webb 22 At Jason Russell’s Menotomy Perley Putnam 21 At Jason Russell’s Menotomy Daniel Townsend 37 At Jason Russell’s Menotomy Reuben Kennison At Jason Russell’s Menotomy Willian Flint At Jason Russell’s Menotomy Thomas Hadley At Jason Russell’s Menotomy Jason Russell 59 At Jason Russell’s Menotomy William Polly 30 Across the mill-pond, nearly opposite J. Russell’s Henry Putnam 70 Between Jason Russell’s and Meeting-house Benjamin Peirce 37 Between Jason Russell’s and Meeting-house Lieut. John Bacon 54 Near the meeting-house, Menotomy Sergt. Elisha Mills 40 Near the meeting-house, Menotomy Amos Mills 43 Near the meeting-house, Menotomy Nathaniel Chamberlain 57 Near the meeting-house, Menotomy Johnathon Parker 28 Near the meeting-house, Menotomy Elias Haven Near the meeting-house, Menotomy Abednego Ramsdell 25 Near the meeting-house, Menotomy Jabez Wyman 39 In the Cooper Tavern Jason Winship 45 In the Cooper Tavern Moses Richardwon 53 Near corner of North Avenue and Spruce Street, Cambridge John Hicks 50 Near corner of North Avenue and Spruce Street, Cambridge William Marcy Near corner of North Avenue and Spruce Street, Cambridge Isaac Gardner 49 Near corner of North Avenue and Spruce Street, Cambridge James Miller 65 Prospect Hillside, Charlestown Edward Barber 14 Charlestown Neck, Charlestown

Needed: A new newspaper of record