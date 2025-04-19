250 years ago, 49 patriots died, and the American War of Independence began

‘The shot heard round the world,’ 250 years on

by WorldTribune Staff, April 19, 2025 Real World News

On April 18, 1775, the British Military Governor of Massachusetts, Gen. Thomas Gage, sent 800 British Army Regulars on a secret, preemptive raid to seize guns and ammunition from American patriots at Lexington and Concord.

As the sun rose, April 19, 1775, 800 British regulars approached Lexington’s town green. To their surprise, they were met by Lexington’s militia, comprised of 77 men who were mostly members of the Church of Christ. 

Part IApril 18, 1775: Human intelligence alerted American patriots of raid to seize their guns  Part IIAs British forces headed towards Concord, Lexington’s militia gathered on the village green  Part IIIApril 19, 1775: The first shots are fired on Lexington Green  Part IV April 19, 1775: British search at Barrett’s farm failed to find American guns  Part VThe bloodied British Army Regulars retreat to Boston

Remembering Lexington and Concord by Alexander Hunter / The Washington Times

April 19, 1775 was the first battle of the American Revolution. By nightfall, 49 patriots had left behind the joys and hopes of home and hearth, never to return.

4,000 minute men and militiamen answered the “Lexington Alarm” and saw combat on that fateful day.

20,000 overall answered the call. They arrived in the area within the week and immediately began establishing siege operations under the direction of the Provincial Congress and the Committee of Safety.

Soldiers were then recruited to serve until the end of the year.

From a loose collection of minute and militia companies an army began to take shape, a plan became reality.

The notion of independence, freedom from all forms of tyranny and one nation under God took root in the minds of the people and was passed down from generation to generation.

Recognizing the significance of this day, President Donald J. Trump issued a proclamation: 250th Anniversary of the Battles of Lexington and Concord.

The names of the men recognized by President Trump as “the very first American soldiers to lay down their lives for our emerging Nation” are listed below.

Name Age Where Killed
Ensign Robert Munroe 63 On Lexington Common
Jonas Parker 53 On Lexington Common
Johnathon Harrington 30 On Lexington Common
Isaac Muzzy 31 On Lexington Common
Caleb Harrington 25 West of Meeting-house, near Lexington Common
Samuel Hadley 29 Near Lexington Common
John Brown 25 Near Lexington Common
Asahel Porter Near Lexington Common
Captian Isaac Davis 30 At Concord Bridge
Abner Hosmer 21 At Concord Bridge
Captain Johnathan Wilson 41 Near Brook’s Tavern, Lincoln
Daniel Thompson 40 Near Brook’s Tavern, Lincoln
Nathaniel Wyman 25 Near Brook’s Tavern, Lincoln
Asahel Reed 22 Near Hartwell’s Tavern, Lincoln (probably)
James Hayward 25 Fiske’s Hill, Lexington
Josiah Haynes 80 Concord Hill
Jedediah Munroe 54 Lexington
John Raymond 44 Near Munroe’s Tavern, Lexington
Joseph Coolidge 45 East Lexington or upper part of Menotomy
Henry Jacobs 22 At Jason Russell’s Menotomy
Samuel Cook 33 At Jason Russell’s Menotomy
Ebenezer Goldthwait 22 At Jason Russell’s Menotomy
George Southwick 25 At Jason Russell’s Menotomy
Benjamin Daland 25 At Jason Russell’s Menotomy
Jotham Webb 22 At Jason Russell’s Menotomy
Perley Putnam 21 At Jason Russell’s Menotomy
Daniel Townsend 37 At Jason Russell’s Menotomy
Reuben Kennison At Jason Russell’s Menotomy
Willian Flint At Jason Russell’s Menotomy
Thomas Hadley At Jason Russell’s Menotomy
Jason Russell 59 At Jason Russell’s Menotomy
William Polly 30 Across the mill-pond, nearly opposite J. Russell’s
Henry Putnam 70 Between Jason Russell’s and Meeting-house
Benjamin Peirce 37 Between Jason Russell’s and Meeting-house
Lieut. John Bacon 54 Near the meeting-house, Menotomy
Sergt. Elisha Mills 40 Near the meeting-house, Menotomy
Amos Mills 43 Near the meeting-house, Menotomy
Nathaniel Chamberlain 57 Near the meeting-house, Menotomy
Johnathon Parker 28 Near the meeting-house, Menotomy
Elias Haven Near the meeting-house, Menotomy
Abednego Ramsdell 25 Near the meeting-house, Menotomy
Jabez Wyman 39 In the Cooper Tavern
Jason Winship 45 In the Cooper Tavern
Moses Richardwon 53 Near corner of North Avenue and Spruce Street, Cambridge
John Hicks 50 Near corner of North Avenue and Spruce Street, Cambridge
William Marcy Near corner of North Avenue and Spruce Street, Cambridge
Isaac Gardner 49 Near corner of North Avenue and Spruce Street, Cambridge
James Miller 65 Prospect Hillside, Charlestown
Edward Barber 14 Charlestown Neck, Charlestown

 

