250 years ago, 49 patriots died, and the American War of Independence began

On April 18, 1775, the British Military Governor of Massachusetts, Gen. Thomas Gage, sent 800 British Army Regulars on a secret, preemptive raid to seize guns and ammunition from American patriots at Lexington and Concord.
As the sun rose, April 19, 1775, 800 British regulars approached Lexington’s town green. To their surprise, they were met by Lexington’s militia, comprised of 77 men who were mostly members of the Church of Christ.
April 19, 1775 was the first battle of the American Revolution. By nightfall, 49 patriots had left behind the joys and hopes of home and hearth, never to return.
4,000 minute men and militiamen answered the “Lexington Alarm” and saw combat on that fateful day.
20,000 overall answered the call. They arrived in the area within the week and immediately began establishing siege operations under the direction of the Provincial Congress and the Committee of Safety.
Soldiers were then recruited to serve until the end of the year.
From a loose collection of minute and militia companies an army began to take shape, a plan became reality.
The notion of independence, freedom from all forms of tyranny and one nation under God took root in the minds of the people and was passed down from generation to generation.
Recognizing the significance of this day, President Donald J. Trump issued a proclamation: 250th Anniversary of the Battles of Lexington and Concord.
The names of the men recognized by President Trump as “the very first American soldiers to lay down their lives for our emerging Nation” are listed below.
|Name
|Age
|Where Killed
|Ensign Robert Munroe
|63
|On Lexington Common
|Jonas Parker
|53
|On Lexington Common
|Johnathon Harrington
|30
|On Lexington Common
|Isaac Muzzy
|31
|On Lexington Common
|Caleb Harrington
|25
|West of Meeting-house, near Lexington Common
|Samuel Hadley
|29
|Near Lexington Common
|John Brown
|25
|Near Lexington Common
|Asahel Porter
|Near Lexington Common
|Captian Isaac Davis
|30
|At Concord Bridge
|Abner Hosmer
|21
|At Concord Bridge
|Captain Johnathan Wilson
|41
|Near Brook’s Tavern, Lincoln
|Daniel Thompson
|40
|Near Brook’s Tavern, Lincoln
|Nathaniel Wyman
|25
|Near Brook’s Tavern, Lincoln
|Asahel Reed
|22
|Near Hartwell’s Tavern, Lincoln (probably)
|James Hayward
|25
|Fiske’s Hill, Lexington
|Josiah Haynes
|80
|Concord Hill
|Jedediah Munroe
|54
|Lexington
|John Raymond
|44
|Near Munroe’s Tavern, Lexington
|Joseph Coolidge
|45
|East Lexington or upper part of Menotomy
|Henry Jacobs
|22
|At Jason Russell’s Menotomy
|Samuel Cook
|33
|At Jason Russell’s Menotomy
|Ebenezer Goldthwait
|22
|At Jason Russell’s Menotomy
|George Southwick
|25
|At Jason Russell’s Menotomy
|Benjamin Daland
|25
|At Jason Russell’s Menotomy
|Jotham Webb
|22
|At Jason Russell’s Menotomy
|Perley Putnam
|21
|At Jason Russell’s Menotomy
|Daniel Townsend
|37
|At Jason Russell’s Menotomy
|Reuben Kennison
|At Jason Russell’s Menotomy
|Willian Flint
|At Jason Russell’s Menotomy
|Thomas Hadley
|At Jason Russell’s Menotomy
|Jason Russell
|59
|At Jason Russell’s Menotomy
|William Polly
|30
|Across the mill-pond, nearly opposite J. Russell’s
|Henry Putnam
|70
|Between Jason Russell’s and Meeting-house
|Benjamin Peirce
|37
|Between Jason Russell’s and Meeting-house
|Lieut. John Bacon
|54
|Near the meeting-house, Menotomy
|Sergt. Elisha Mills
|40
|Near the meeting-house, Menotomy
|Amos Mills
|43
|Near the meeting-house, Menotomy
|Nathaniel Chamberlain
|57
|Near the meeting-house, Menotomy
|Johnathon Parker
|28
|Near the meeting-house, Menotomy
|Elias Haven
|Near the meeting-house, Menotomy
|Abednego Ramsdell
|25
|Near the meeting-house, Menotomy
|Jabez Wyman
|39
|In the Cooper Tavern
|Jason Winship
|45
|In the Cooper Tavern
|Moses Richardwon
|53
|Near corner of North Avenue and Spruce Street, Cambridge
|John Hicks
|50
|Near corner of North Avenue and Spruce Street, Cambridge
|William Marcy
|Near corner of North Avenue and Spruce Street, Cambridge
|Isaac Gardner
|49
|Near corner of North Avenue and Spruce Street, Cambridge
|James Miller
|65
|Prospect Hillside, Charlestown
|Edward Barber
|14
|Charlestown Neck, Charlestown