April 18, 1775: Human intelligence alerted American patriots of raid to seize their guns

In April of 1775, the British Military Governor of Massachusetts, Gen. Thomas Gage, sent 800 British Army Regulars on a secret, preemptive raid to seize guns and ammunition from American patriots at Lexington and Concord.

As the sun rose, April 19, 1775, 800 British regulars approached Lexington’s town green. To their surprise, they were met by Lexington’s militia, comprised of 77 men who were mostly members of the Church of Christ.

Minute Man National Historical Park in Lexington, Lincoln, and Concord, Massachusetts, preserves the field of battle during the first armed conflict of the American Revolution on April 19, 1775.

It was here that British colonists risked their lives and property, defending their ideals of liberty and self-determination. The events of that day came to be known by succeeding generations as the “shot heard round the world.”

The fighting on April 19, 1775 raged over 16 miles along the Bay Road from Boston to Concord, and included some 1,700 British regulars and over 4,000 Colonial militia.

totaled 273; 73 Killed, 174 wounded, 26 missing. Colonial casualties totaled 95; 49 killed, 41 wounded, and 5 missing.

The previous summer British warships had closed Boston Harbor. Royal Gov. Thomas Gage, tasked with implementing the wildly unpopular Massachusetts Government Act, also dismissed the elected Massachusetts legislature.

In October Patriot leaders called for a Provincial Congress in Massachusetts. Towns across Massachusetts chose to send representatives to this essentially illegal body which immediately proceeded to assume political power. They took control of the colony’s militia forces, and began stockpiling arms, ammunition and provisions.

Their goal was to raise and equip an army of 15,000 men.

Isolated in Boston, Gen. Gage on the advice from his superiors in England, decided to send a force of around 700 soldiers on a secret expedition into the countryside to seize and destroy arms and supplies.

His target was the town of Concord, 18 miles northwest of Boston, where arms and supplies were stockpiled. The expedition consisted of 21 companies of grenadiers and light infantry, the elite soldiers of the army.

Grenadiers were chosen for their height and courage. They wore distinctive bear-fur caps which added to their height and frightening appearance. Light Infantry were soldiers chosen for their physical speed, stamina and intelligence. They were trained to spread out, take advantage of cover, and skirmish with the enemy.

6:30 P.M. April 18, 1775 — British patrols spotted along Bay Road leading to Lexington

Solomon Brown, a young man of Lexington who had been to market in Boston, arrived home with the news that he had overtaken and passed a patrol of British officers on the Bay Road. Brown reported his observations to Sgt. William Munroe, proprietor of the Munroe Tavern.

Munroe collected eight men from his militia company and posted a guard at the Hancock-Clarke House where John Hancock, and Samuel Adams were then lodging.

10:00 P.M. — British light infantry and grenadiers assemble on Boston Common

Gen. Thomas Gage, Royal Governor of the Province of Massachusetts Bay, to Lt. Colonel Francis Smith of His Majesty’s 10th Regiment of Foot:

“Sir, Having received intelligence, that a quantity of Ammunition, Provision, Artillery, Tens and small arms, have been collected at Concord for the Avowed Purpose of raising and supporting a Rebellion against His Majesty, you will march with the Corps of Grenadiers and Light Infantry put under your command, with the utmost expedition and secrecy to Concord, where you will seize and destroy all artillery, Ammunition, Provisions, Tents, Small Arms, and all Military Stores whatever. But you will take care that the Soldiers do not plunder the inhabitants or hurt private property.”

With these orders, Smith was to take roughly 700 soldiers on an 18-mile march into the hostile Massachusetts countryside, seize and destroy rebel military supplies, then return that day to Boston (36 miles round trip). The grenadiers and light infantry in Boston, “were not apprised of the design, till just as it was time to march.”

But Dr. Joseph Warren had the news almost before the British had left their barracks. Warren learned from a confidential informer, well-connected to the British high command, “intelligence of their whole design…to arrest Samuel Adams and John Hancock, who were known to be at Lexington, and burn the colonists’ military stores at Concord.”

He sent for Paul Revere and William Dawes Jr. Concerned about the route of the British march, Dawes was dispatched over the longer route, to Lexington via Boston Neck, Roxbury, Brookline, Cambridge and Menotomy (Arlington). Revere planned to row across the Charles River and then proceed through Menotomy to Lexington.

Their plan was to meet in Lexington and warn John Hancock and Samuel Adams who were staying there while the Provincial Congress was in recess. From there they would continue on to raise the alarm in Concord.

