Don’t Trust AI With the News and Your Children’s Future

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the hot topic in business and military strategy.

Google Search and ChatGPT are useful tools for mining the data ocean for practical information and solutions. But on critical issues, they censor and downgrade as “misinformation” content not favored by an unelected global elite.

Amid the hype and noise of the propaganda blitz and social media influencers, our editors support your inclination to make up your own mind.

Thank you for reading and supporting WorldTribune.com and the Free Press Foundation.